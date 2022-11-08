2022 election, princeton
Buy Now

Princeton residents lined up at to receive their ballots at the Historic Princeton Depot on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to vote in the 2022 general election.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

With five of five precincts reporting, candidates for Princeton School Board Eric Minks, Deb Ulm, and Melissa Lych are re-elected to the board.

Minks had the highest number of votes at 1,925, Ulm ended with 1,579, and Lynch ended with 1,312. Minks took 24 percent of the vote.

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

Load comments