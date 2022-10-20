Princeton School Board general election voters guide

With the general election approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters seek out the candidates they feel will best represent their values in office. The Union-Times asked the candidates running for Princeton School Board six questions to help voters make their choice:
1. What are your previously elected, appointed, or volunteer positions?
2. What motivates you to want to become a school board member?
3. Every board and organization benefits by having individuals with varying skills and expertise. How might you contribute and add value to the board and district?
4. What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?
5. What are some major challenges facing the school district in the next year and beyond? How do you think the school board should address these challenges?
6. How can the board an its members be accessible to the community?
Answers are listed in alphabetical order by the candidates’ last names. There are three open seats on the board.
Melissa Lynch
1. Secretary and Treasurer of Board of Directors for Ruff Start Rescue, Treasurer of Board of Directors for Princeton Cross Country/Track Booster Club, Princeton Early Childhood Parent Advisory Committee Member, Princeton Community Education Advisory Committee Member, member of Princeton Senior Party Planning Board, member of Princeton PTO, and I have also volunteered as needed in our children’s schools since our daughter started Kindergarten.
2. My main motivation to become a School Board member is our children. It is important to me that all of the children in our community deserve a school environment in which they feel welcome, have access to a great education and can learn skills that will help them become thriving community members and successful individuals in whatever path they choose. I want to help ensure our as our community grows and our school district continues to remain open and inviting to all students and provides programs that allow them the opportunity to grow and learn in a safe environment.
3. The value I would add to the Board is my passion and care for my and the children in this community. As a parent of current students, I have an investment in making sure our children are the first priority. I also have the benefit of participating, volunteering and working with our Early Childhood programs which are so important to our community because that is where our educating and supporting the community begins. I believe that is a valuable and important perspective to bring to our School Board.
4. Our School Board has the responsibility to ensure our school district is serving the needs of our growing community. This includes ensuring our schools are safe, keeping the budget in check, supporting the superintendent with school management, and reviewing and improving our school policies as needed.
5. Princeton is a growing community and our School Board will need to address all the challenges that accompany that growth. This will mean doing the work to make sure we are adapting to meet the needs of our growing attendance by keeping class sizes from getting too large, supporting and listening to our teachers and staff, and making sure our buildings are safe and able to meet the needs of the students. Our School Board needs to support a healthy and positive culture that teaches our kids to be well rounded and responsible humans.
6. The most important way to be accessible to the community is to work within the community. Our School Board should be able to advocate for our community’s needs. By serving on committees that meet with the teachers, students, staff, and community members that are affected by the Board’s decisions, we can better determine what needs are not being addressed and what improvements can be made.
Eric Minks
1. I am currently serving on the School Board for the Princeton School District, and I served for 12 years on the Princeton Township Planning Commission.
2. There are certainly many but as a current board member for 12 years, I am motivated to continue with the progress that we have made over the past years. Mostly as we are now, finally, coming out of the restrictions that were placed upon our District due to Covid.
3. I had the benefit of serving the City of Princeton as a Police Officer for over 24 years. Working with the public, problem solving and quick thinking under stress are just a few of the vast life experiences that I bring to the board table. My time on the Princeton Township Planning Commission is another life experience that assists at the school board Level.
4. The most important role of a board member is to work within a team of other board members and administration to provide the best environment possible for student achievement and learning. A School Board member also acts in a governance role with other board members in the hiring of the superintendent and making decisions regarding the district’s budget that is presented by the administrative staff.
5. Budgets, class sizes and declining enrolment are always major challenges. The School Board addresses these challenges by listening to all the information that is presented by administration and then making decisions as a team that best benefits the district. Another challenge that is facing the District is aging facilities that will need to be addressed in the near future. How that is done will need to include input and involvement from our community.
6. All members have a district email account and phone numbers are listed on the website.
Jennifer Super
1. Volunteer on the ISD 477 Building Referendum Committee, volunteer Team Manager for Princeton Youth Hockey Association, volunteer Coach for U8 Soccer, President, Secretary, Treasurer for the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators, Minnesota Chapter.
2. First and foremost, I have two children in the district and want the best opportunities for them to be successful. Also, being involved in the building referendum piqued my interest in becoming more involved in the school district and the community but it was the shooting in Uvalde, TX that pushed me to run for the school board. With a background in emergency management, I had been studying school shootings for many years and decided I needed to do what I could to ensure it doesn’t happen in our community. I want to do everything I can to protect our kids so they can go to school in a safe place so they can receive the best education possible.
3. I am an emergency manager; emergency managers solve problems and don’t accept the status quo. I bring the skills of a project manager willing to find a solution to every problem. I am accustomed to working with a team having varying interests but ultimately the same goal. Also, working over twenty years for the state of Minnesota has familiarized me with working along various levels of government.
4. The first and most important responsibility a school board member has is to advocate for students and employees in the district. School board members are also responsible for developing relationships between the school district and the community, their role is to represent and be a voice of the district. Finally, school board members are responsible for the financial welfare, future planning and reputation of the district.
5. One of the major challenges facing the school board is the potential growth facing Princeton and the surrounding townships. The additional nearly 200 students this year is an indication of what we can expect for years to come especially with the sale of farmland and undeveloped acres of land zoned for housing development. This potential growth will only exacerbate the need to improve and likely expand facilities. The future financial and facility planning will be a major challenge for the board.
Another major challenge for the board will be the ever evolving focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. The board will need to navigate a balance between current trends, community expectations and student needs.
6. The school board members can be accessible to the community by being out in the community as members attending district events and activities. The board can also be accessible through transparent, consistent communications with the community. The more information the board shares regarding their work the more connected the community will feel.
Deb Ulm
1. I was first elected to the Princeton School Board in 1993. I have lost a couple of elections along the way which took me off the board for about three years all together. Let’s just say - lots of years on the board. I have done lots of volunteer work over the years including the Food Pantry Board, Interfaith Care Givers board and the Princeton Chamber of Commerce board. I currently am on the deacon board at New Life Church. I have chaired for many years on the board of World Harvest Ministries International. They are a nonprofit mission minded organization that currently has Missionary Training Schools in Nicaragua and Senegal, Africa.
2. What motivates me to continue as a school board member is my desire to be involved in the community I live in and wanting to make a difference. What better place to do that than being on a school board and being able to invest my time and talents into kids!
3. I bring experience and history to the board table through my prior school board terms. I bring a willingness to work with everyone - not just those who are like me or believe in the same things I do. I bring a genuine desire to see kids succeed while in school and after they leave us.
4. A board members role is to be an advocate for kids. Our responsibilities are to hire a great superintendent, oversee budgets and make good financial decisions that support our mission, create good policies in which the district is governed by and to be an advocate at the federal, state and local level for legislation that benefits kids.
5. I believe the most important issue facing us like every other school district in our Nation is recovering from the pandemic both academically and emotionally. I think everyone was affected negatively one way or another by the pandemic. It was a stressful time for all of us - so full of unknowns.
Distance learning / hybrid learning models did not serve our kids well. I don’t believe it is because distance learning is bad but distance learning in combination with all the stress of a pandemic was bad for kids. It was bad for staff, it was bad for parents, it was bad for everyone. So now we find ourselves in need of making up for lost time. What we need to do and are doing here in Princeton is dig into the data to see where our holes are at and start to implement strategies to patch them up. The school board’s role is to support our staff and provide the necessary resources/time to accomplish that.
6. As board members I believe we are accessible to the community. We live here, we shop here, we go to church here, we attend games, meets and fine art activities here. Our phone numbers and emails are easily accessed on the district website. Our board meetings are public meetings so anyone can attend, give a citizen comment or talk to a board member before or after a meeting.
Bret Yuker
3. I say what I mean, confront all problems head on, listen, investigate, access current and needed resources, people and process, use common sense, make plans, take affirmative action, use statistical process controls, install metrics, document processes, review all non-conforming deviation in performance output, guarantee confrontational resistance, conflicting viewpoints will need to be addressed, and as such convey openly my intentions for your consideration moving forward when elected by the consent of the people to lead ISD 477.
5. Many ISD 477 parents/business owners indicated and voiced concern over boys and girls sharing bathrooms — Why is that, were parents asked, did they give informed consent? Where is community outrage; Parents, grandparents, church, local business owners, city council leaders? My greatest concern is that ISD 477 isn’t at all focused on core academic standards.
ISD 477 will likely push another property tax referendum this year, but money isn’t their problem. I encourage all district citizens to reject, vote down this continuation of increased taxation without representation.
I will reject feelings based curriculums, and return core academic standards. We don’t live in Washington, D.C., neither Biden nor Trump attend ISD 477. Children don’t vote and are not political tools, weapons, or pawns to spread political hate to parents. In consideration, I will use every available resource at my disposal to detach, disconnect and decentralize all top-down educational policy controls, including litigation against Federal agency, to return our school and our curriculum focus toward local community and parental rights respectively.
Finally, in regards to school safety, we do not throw hockey sticks at children and then try to hide or ignore it.
6. I encourage parents to participate, become involved, interact in school board meetings, engage in open public discourse, yes, even and especially when parents are angry about something, I want to hear it, address it, investigate it, expose it.
Jeremy Yuker
2. I have 7 nieces and nephews currently in Princeton schools so the biggest thing that motivates me to be a part of the school board were the stories I heard about what’s happening in Princeton schools. It hit close to home when my nephew came home after a day in kindergarten and told his grandparents that the teacher had told him he didn’t have to be a boy or girl, also the story of the child who was assaulted by a gym teacher for not putting his hockey stick away, the school handled the incident poorly by trying to cover up what happened. Also talking with some parents, this is not the first time covering an incident up and this is unacceptable.
3. My ability of knowing right and wrong, and knowing full well it is the job of the parent, not mine to say what is best for their children. I do know that it is better to be teaching trades, how to manage budgets/debts, interest and student loans, investing and retirement, basic home repairs, and overall real life skills not the made up political ideas like emotional learning and critical race theory.
5. Some of the challenges for the school are accountability and keeping the kids safe to figure out their own lives. It is to keep teachers from pushing their political ideas on the kids, keeping the curriculum from being biased and teaching the truth.
6. I do think that board meetings should be held on Fridays because I believe it’s hard for parents to show up to a meeting after school is out and take care of their kids while having to get up early to work in the morning. Also we should encourage parents to email their questions to the board and the board should respond with the answer in a timely manner.
