The Princeton Police Department responded to the following calls for service:

Friday, Jan. 28

4:16 a.m. A 36-year-old female was arrested for 3rd degree DWI following a report of an accident in the 800 block of Rum River Dr. N.

7:48 p.m. Assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a traffic stop. The suspect was involved in multiple gas drive-offs.

Saturday, Jan. 29

3:35 p.m. A threat complaint was made Fourth Ave. S. A 77-year-old male was arrested at the scene.

Sunday, Jan. 30

2:19 a.m. A person was removed from a location in the 1100 block of Third St. N.

2:26 p.m. Responded to an accident in the 1100 block of Seventh Ave. S. No injuries reported.

5:20 p.m. Responded to an accident in the 600 block of Third St. S. No injuries reported.

Monday, Jan. 31

5:30 p.m. Responded to a disturbance at 911 Northland Dr.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

5:16 p.m. The attempted theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Eighth Ave. S.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

6:52 a.m. Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of 19th Ave. N.

2:58 p.m. Responded to a child custody dispute on West Branch St.

7:07 p.m. Responded to an accident on 21st Ave. No injuries reported.

Thursday, Feb. 3

9:12 a.m. Assisted the Department of Taxation and Finance with the execution of a search warrant in the 800 block of Fifth Ave. N.

1:55 p.m. Received a report of criminal damage to property in the 700 block of First St.

5:45 p.m. Received a report of a road rage incident on Rum River Dr.

11:16 p.m. Responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of 16th St. N. A 29-year-old male was arrested at the scene.

Friday, Feb. 4

3:07 a.m. A person was removed from a location in the 300 block of 11th Ave. S. A 33-year-old male was arrested at the scene.

Load comments