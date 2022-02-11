Sorry, an error occurred.
The Princeton Police Department responded to the following calls for service:
Friday, Jan. 28
4:16 a.m. A 36-year-old female was arrested for 3rd degree DWI following a report of an accident in the 800 block of Rum River Dr. N.
7:48 p.m. Assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a traffic stop. The suspect was involved in multiple gas drive-offs.
Saturday, Jan. 29
3:35 p.m. A threat complaint was made Fourth Ave. S. A 77-year-old male was arrested at the scene.
Sunday, Jan. 30
2:19 a.m. A person was removed from a location in the 1100 block of Third St. N.
2:26 p.m. Responded to an accident in the 1100 block of Seventh Ave. S. No injuries reported.
5:20 p.m. Responded to an accident in the 600 block of Third St. S. No injuries reported.
Monday, Jan. 31
5:30 p.m. Responded to a disturbance at 911 Northland Dr.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
5:16 p.m. The attempted theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Eighth Ave. S.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
6:52 a.m. Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of 19th Ave. N.
2:58 p.m. Responded to a child custody dispute on West Branch St.
7:07 p.m. Responded to an accident on 21st Ave. No injuries reported.
Thursday, Feb. 3
9:12 a.m. Assisted the Department of Taxation and Finance with the execution of a search warrant in the 800 block of Fifth Ave. N.
1:55 p.m. Received a report of criminal damage to property in the 700 block of First St.
5:45 p.m. Received a report of a road rage incident on Rum River Dr.
11:16 p.m. Responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of 16th St. N. A 29-year-old male was arrested at the scene.
Friday, Feb. 4
3:07 a.m. A person was removed from a location in the 300 block of 11th Ave. S. A 33-year-old male was arrested at the scene.
