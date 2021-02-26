The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Feb. 12-19. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, Feb. 12
6:14 p.m. Received a report of a possible theft of a bag in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue South.
Saturday, Feb. 13
9:42 p.m. Issued a citation to an alleged shoplifter in the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
12:49 p.m. Officers removed an unwanted individual from a location in the 500 block of 19th Avenue North.
Thursday, Feb. 18
2:35 p.m. Received a report of an allegedly stolen license plate in the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
4:47 p.m. Received a report of a burglary in the 100 block of Ninth Avenue South.
Friday, Feb. 19
10:04 a.m. Received a report of an unemployment benefit scam in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue North.
12:24 p.m. Dispatched to the scene of a vehicle crash in the 700 block of Northland Drive.
