The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Feb. 12-19. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, Feb. 12

6:14 p.m. Received a report of a possible theft of a bag in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue South.

Saturday, Feb. 13

9:42 p.m. Issued a citation to an alleged shoplifter in the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

12:49 p.m. Officers removed an unwanted individual from a location in the 500 block of 19th Avenue North.

Thursday, Feb. 18

2:35 p.m. Received a report of an allegedly stolen license plate in the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.

4:47 p.m. Received a report of a burglary in the 100 block of Ninth Avenue South.

Friday, Feb. 19

10:04 a.m. Received a report of an unemployment benefit scam in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue North.

12:24 p.m. Dispatched to the scene of a vehicle crash in the 700 block of Northland Drive. 

Load comments