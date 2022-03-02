There are things in life you are never prepared for, Joe Whitcomb says.
“But if you dig deep into your heart and soul and your past experiences, they will serve you,” the Princeton native said.
At 3 p.m. Tuesday, Ukraine time, Whitcomb was three hours away from beginning the long journey of leaving his home in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.
“My network has thread together a strategy to get me out,” Whitcomb said.
That included getting picked up at his apartment compound and riding to a train station, where plans called for taking a 4 1/2 hour train ride west to Poland or maybe the Slovakian border, he said.
But the situation remained fluid and plans changed frequently as Whitcomb waited out his final three hours in his home of Kyiv.
“It’s minute by minute, moment by moment,” Whitcomb said.
Eleven hours earlier, at about 1:30 a.m. Kyiv time and 5:30 p.m. in Princeton, Whitcomb sat down and talked with the Union-Times before retiring for the day.
At that time, Whitcomb did not have plans to leave Ukraine, or his Ukrainian girlfriend Elena and her 18-year-old son Maximus.
But overnight Ukraine changed and Whitcomb no longer felt safe. Elana and Maximus retreated to the home of her parents. Whitcomb made plans to travel west to the Polish or Slovakian border with a final destination of the United Kingdom, France, or maybe Switzerland.
In his 40-minute discussion with the Union-Times, Whitcomb relayed that he is the son of Arnie and Sally Whitcomb of Princeton. Arnie was the founder of Whitcomb Nursery in Princeton and he and Sally once owned a pizza restaurant on Rum River Drive in Princeton where the present-day Sherburne Bank is located.
Whitcomb’s brothers are Andy and Bill Whitcomb. His sister is Susan. He is the half-brother to Mary, Roseanne, and Dan Whitcomb.
Whitcomb is a trauma-informed relationship psychotherapist who moved from Carlsbad, California, to Kyiv last year. His work in Kyiv includes working through the company he owns, the BondFire Project, researching and treating military veterans and first responders who are suffering through trauma using virtual reality and augmented reality.
“It’s ground-breaking research and nobody out there but us is really doing it,” Whitcomb said.
And in the Ukraine, where its residents have been at war with Russia since 2014, a lot of trauma exists.
“I found a hole in the universe that needed to be filled,” Whitcomb said of the post-war battleground existing following that 2014 war.
Whitcomb describes himself as “an old-world soul” who was looking to make a move somewhere.
Ukraine fit that bill after Whitcomb met a Ukrainian couple that owns a 30-employee business with which he would eventually collaborate with in his healing trauma research.
Whitcomb says his trauma research has been his passion the past seven years. He had been visiting Kyiv on and off for at least the past year, and moved to Kyiv in November 2021.
With the help of his girlfriend Elena, he has been learning to speak Russian.
“Her English is good. My Russian is not so good,” Whitcomb said.
Whitcomb had felt relatively safe during the first four days of the Russian attack of Ukraine. His apartment compound is very close to the Swiss Embassy.
“There has been a lot of bombing, but early on I felt that I’m in a safe place,” Whitcomb said.
But Saturday and Sunday the climate in Kyiv worsened.
“It became real intense. There were lots of grenades and gunfire from ballistic weapons- M50 assault rifles, Whitcomb presumed.
“There were shots being fired 100 feet outside my window,” he said.
At one point on Saturday, Whitcomb had to go to the basement of his compound to ensure his safety.
“The militia was protecting my complex, as well as the women and children,” Whitcomb said.
Whitcomb says he sat trapped in the lower level of his complex- a parking area being used as a bunker.
“At one point we were barricaded inside while 30 seconds of a rapid-fire gunfight went on above us,” he said.
One man trying to protect the people of Whitcomb’s complex was killed by Russian soldiers.
“It was really sad, but I had gratitude that he took a stand to protect us,” Whitcomb said.
On Sunday, three members of the Russian militia broke into Whitcomb’s apartment compound. Any hour later, a man was found who had been dragged out of the complex and left for dead, he said.
Over the weekend and into Monday, Whitcomb wasn’t leaving his apartment unless it was a necessity.
“Every time I leave my room, I am questioned or sequestered. People see that I am an American and they call the police,” he said.
When asked if he feels safe, Whitcomb answered, “No, not really. This is a dangerous place to be right now.”
That hit home Monday, Whitcomb said, as sirens were going off around him. There had been what he described as live fire and rapid fire most of the day Monday.
But as Whitcomb talked to the Union-Times in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 1, he came to realize that the shelling and firing of ballistic missiles had ceased- at least temporarily.
“It appears to be just ground troops now,” Whitcomb said.
“I’m not hearing anything else tonight. I think it might be the quiet before the storm,” he said.
Whitcomb was fearful that Russian President Vladimir Putin might “go ballistic” heading into Tuesday after Monday’s peace talks between Russian and Ukraine officials stalled.
On Tuesday, March 1, as morning transitioned into afternoon, a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital city of Kyiv, where Whitcomb was now making plans to leave.
Whitcomb’s heart ached for the people of Ukraine, whom he was now planning to leave after originally deciding to stay the course.
“There are people here I love, trust, and care about,” Whitcomb said. That includes Elena and her son Maximus.
He said the people of Ukraine are very kind, generous, and soft-hearted people.
“They are very patriotic, as well and remind me of a young America,” he said.
There is a certain one-ness, or unity, that the Ukrainians are fighting for in defending their country, Whitcomb said.
And its inspiring to see Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stand for his country and affect so many people in a positive way, Whitcomb said.
“I have hope for this really young country and its fight for democracy,” Whitcomb said.
“I want to see peace out of this. That’s my hope,” he said.
