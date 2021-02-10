Both Princeton and Milaca school districts are expected to reach a milestone by the end of this week: 100 percent teacher and staff vaccination for those who’ve said they wanted it.
David Wedin, superintendent at Milaca Public Schools, said that his district was fast approaching that benchmark even last Monday, with more than 80 percent of staff having received their first dose of the vaccine at an on-site clinic held Feb. 1. The expectation is that all who have expressed interest in the vaccine will have completed the first series by the end of this week, Feb. 12, he said.
Just south at Princeton school district, superintendent Ben Barton said that last Friday, Feb. 5, was the marker for all interested staff to have completed the first series and that he expected second series vaccinations to be completed by the end of the month.
The vaccine rollout in both school districts has been a combination of limited participation in the state’s pilot educator vaccination program, the scattered opportunities for vaccination provided in Sherburne and Mille Lacs counties and the larger on-site clinics at which the majority of each districts’ personnel were able to receive the vaccine.
“Every county is different; there’s different variables,” said Barton, responding to a question about the ease of access to the vaccine. Barton said he is also aware of some districts that had been able to complete staff vaccinations as early as a couple of weeks ago while others are still lagging behind.
The state’s seemingly constant alterations to how the vaccine is being rolled out has provided its own set of difficulties, but it’s something that Barton said he knows has been a challenge at all levels.
“We’ve had to change course like half a dozen times because [the state] changed how they decided they’re going to [roll out the vaccine]. We try not to get frustrated because I know that they’re dealing with cards that they’re being dealt,” he said.
The vaccination progress is aiding Princeton school officials in their decision making for getting secondary students back in the classroom full time. Currently only grades preK-5 are engaged in in-person learning; grades 6-12 are following a hybrid learning model.
Barton told school board members Feb. 3 that extensive vaccination among district staff would “give us more confidence in bringing all of our students back full time, face to face.”
The district is keeping tabs on case rates in Sherburne and Mille Lacs counties and is continuing to work with a regional support team to determine best course of action for bringing students back to its middle and high schools.
As of Thursday, Feb. 4, the most recent information available when the Union-Times went to press, Mille Lacs County was reporting a 14-day case rate of 20.6 cases per 10,000 population, down from a rate of 25.26 the week before. In Sherburne County that rate stands at 23.28, down from 36.79.
Case rates in Mille Lacs have been steadily falling for four weeks now while those in Sherburne have seen more movement up and down but still with a downward trend.
“Lower numbers, with the vaccinations, really means we need to start getting our students back,” said Barton.
The district is aiming to have all grade levels back in the classroom full time by the start of the third trimester, March 9. Barton told the Union-Times that there is a “strong chance” the district will be able to meet that goal and that everyone would be “aggressively planning” for it over the next month.
Getting kids back in the classroom is also a goal at Milaca school district.
“Right now, we’re working with County Health and the regional support teams to see when the next step will be to bring back [grades] 10-12,” said superintendent Wedin.
Kids enrolled in pre-K through sixth grade at Milaca schools are in full in-person learning while grades 7-8 attend class in person four days a week with one day of distance learning. Grades 10-12 are currently engaged in a hybrid learning model.
