A 36-year-old Princeton man was shot and killed Sunday, Aug. 29 in Princeton Township near Long Siding.
Deputies with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office were called to 101 26 55th Street (County Road 13) on a report of a shooting at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.
Deputies arrived on scene and found 36-year-old Jordon J. Kelley with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Chief Deputy Kyle Burton of the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies administered first aid and unsuccessfully attempted lifesaving efforts, Burton stated. Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into this incident is open and active, Burton stated. More details may be released at a later date once those investigations have been completed.
The incident was not connected to the Outlaw Grass Drags, which attracted a large crowd to the Princeton Township/Long Siding area on Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Princeton Police Department, Princeton Fire & Rescue Department and North Ambulance.
