A Princeton man died Tuesday, March 22 in a one-vehicle crash in Baldwin Township.

The crash was reported at 9:40 p.m. on 305th Ave. NW in Baldwin Township, according to Sherburne County Sherriff Joel Brott.

Joshua B. Wettschreck, 34, was driving west in the 13000 block of 305th Ave. NW when his vehicle left the road and hit trees in the north ditch, Brott said.

Wettschreck was unconscious and not breathing when first responders arrived, Brott said.

He was taken to Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton, where he was pronounced dead.

