Friends of the Princeton Library
“Mud, mud, glorious mud…” are the beginning lines of an old British music-hall ditty that recently got stuck in my head. And mud is glorious when we emerge from our wintery “caves” to a world of melting ice, shrinking snowbanks and tender green growing things. April! It is so hopeful, so spirit-lifting. No wonder that the founders of Earth Day placed it in this glorious month. To celebrate Earth Day this year, the Friends of the Princeton Library invite you to register for a chance to win a one-year subscription to “Northern Gardener,” the official magazine of the Minnesota Horticultural Society and a wealth of information on gardening in our part of the country. Just drop your entry at the charming garden display near the check-out desk. This display, created by the library’s designer extraordinaire, Darlene Johnson, is just one of many planned to delight library patrons and highlight themes from the library collection throughout the year. Our thanks to Darlene for sharing her creative talent with all who visit the Princeton Library!
A visit to the library in April will also provide an opportunity to meet our new librarian, Lisa Vievering, who will be transferring to Princeton from the Milaca branch of the East Central Regional Library system. Welcome to Princeton, Lisa!
While in-person visits to the library remain popular, virtual programming continues to provide expanded opportunities for learning and social interaction. Programs for children include Virtual Storytime on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:30-11:00a.m. Preschoolers can also register for Adventure Storytime, a “secret agent” themed series scheduled every Saturday from April 10-May 29 from 10:00-11:00a.m. Storytime To Go kits for preschoolers consist of learning and play materials designed to help children with reading readiness. Register for these programs through the events calendar at www.ecrlib.org.
Teens ages 13-17 who are interested in playing “Dungeons and Dragons” are invited to register for “an adventure filled with mystery and magic” scheduled Monday, April 5 from 4-6pm. Other activities for teens and adults include “Make Your Own Beads,” “Among Us” crafts, “At Home Spa Kit,” “Mystery Kit #1,” and “Craft and Chat.” Check for details and registration on the events calendar.
Several virtual book clubs continue to meet through ECRL connections via Zoom. Register through the events calendar to participate in any of these discussions. Participation is also available online for the annual “One Book, One Minnesota” program, this year featuring “Slider,” by Pete Hautman.
An outdoor, in-person and socially-distanced celebration of Earth Day will be held at the North Branch Library on Thursday, April 22 in partnership with the North Branch Monarch Group. Participants are invited to stroll through the library’s new pollinator garden, attend a short program and view the unveiling of a beautiful new monarch butterfly sculpture. (See the events calendar at www.ecrlib.org for further information.) Celebrate Earth Day and learn what you can do to help keep our earth and our future healthy. We are part of a beautiful world – check it out!
