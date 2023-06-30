BREAKING: Mille Lacs Lake Plane Crash - 1

A pilot is believed to have died in the crash of a small float plane shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, June 30 on Mille Lacs Lake in Kathio Township.

At about 4:15 p.m. on Friday, June 30, it was believed that the pilot of the plane remained in the aircraft, according to Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton.

