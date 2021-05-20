It was as perfect, sunny day for the first annual Kids Hands-on event hosted by Milaca’s Public Works Department.
On May 15 families were invited to the free event in Recreation Park. Kids could build their own planter boxes to fill with native plants.
“We’ve discussed it the last three years, about doing an event for the kids, and now with COVID and everything, of course, I thought it would be a perfect time to get them out in the park and do a project,” said Mark Wubben, who is with Public Works and helped organize the event.
Wubben initially planned for the boxes to be an addition to the park, but because the plants would freeze over winter in the boxes, he thought it was better to have the kids bring their projects home.
“Now they can take the native plant home with them and plant it in their own garden,” Wubben said.
Kids could choose from around eight varieties of native flowers, plus some annual flowers.
Aside from the planter boxes, kids could play on an inflatable bungee run, explore vehicles from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department, pet alpacas from Triple T Alpacas and more.
