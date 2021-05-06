Milaca High School hosted its prom grand march May 1.
The march was themed as “into the woods.” Each student was given two tickets to the march and the rest of the public was able to view it via live stream.
Students entered the high school gym and met their date, before walking to two arches facing either side of the gym to pose for photos.
