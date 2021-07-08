Area Independence Day celebrations could not be beat by the heat July 4.

While dry conditions canceled some fireworks displays, the Mille Lacs County Fair and the city of Bock continued their annual traditions.

At the county fairgrounds visitors could watch the Blue Horse Theatre put on a show involving dancing and painting with a pair of horses. Kids could play in inflatables while guests also could choose from a handful of food trucks for a quick meal.

In Bock events kicked off around noon but the big parade began at 3 p.m. Children scrambled for candy as the parade circled much of the town.

Later in the evening American Legion Post 216 held a small ceremony with a prayer and the presentation of the American flag. The festival rounded out with a performance by Josh and the Star Chiefs and a fireworks display at dusk.

