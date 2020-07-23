Princeton Greenbush Township Racoons.jpg

Rosanne Volker’s father, Clem Volker, age 92, living in Greenbush Township on a Century Farm, recently caught three raccoons in one trap. She reports that getting three raccoons in the same trap is a rare occurrence; it has never happened before in her family’s experience. Clem and his wife, Emma, took the three raccoons to the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge down the road and set them free. The Union-Times is always looking for interesting wildlife photos. Use the submission form that’s found online at www.unionandtimes.com

