earth day.jpg

The Milaca Elementary School kindergarten class of Mrs. Kylee Ray was all decked out for Earth Day on Thursday, April 22 in custom-designed hats that highlighted their love for Mother Earth.

The Milaca Elementary School kindergarten class of Mrs. Kylee Ray was all decked out for Earth Day on Thursday, April 22 in custom-designed hats that highlighted their love for Mother Earth.

Recommended for you

Load comments