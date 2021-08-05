It was a circus in Princeton when the Lions Club brought a traveling show to the fairgrounds recently.
The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus raised its tent on the Mille Lacs Fairgrounds July 30 for a show that helped raise money for the Princeton Lions.
The club was seeking for a new fundraiser last year when the circus contacted them. Unfortunately once they had set a date for the event, the coronavirus pandemic hit and the show had to be put on hold, according to circus committee chairman David Thompson.
“We were looking for something that hadn’t been done for awhile,” Thompson said. “After awhile if you do the same things you get burnt out.”
Audience members got to see all the classic hits of a big top circus including tigers, acrobats, circus peanuts and a clown — complete with a tiny car.
