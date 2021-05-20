The annual car show at the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds was a roaring success this year.
The 12th annual Princeton Swap Meet and Car Show returned this year with overwhelming turnout May 15, according to promoter Steve Thaemert.
Last year they held a cruise instead of the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the year before that it was dampened with rain, according to Thaemert.
About 250 cars showed up, though the count fluctuated throughout the day as vehicles came and went.
