The Milaca American Legion Post 178 retired 107 flags in Trimble Park.
Members of the Legion, Boy Scout Troop 19 and the public gathered in the park in the early evening for the ceremony. Legion member Mike Schummer presented the first flag to be retired to officers of the Legion for inspection before he lowered it onto the flames.
After that, members used long wooden sticks to place the worn, faded or torn flags in the fire while onlookers watched.
Under the U.S. flag code, when a flag is considered “in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display,” it is supposed to be disposed of in a dignified way, preferably by burning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.