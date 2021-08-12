The Milaca American Legion Post 178 retired 107 flags in Trimble Park.

Members of the Legion, Boy Scout Troop 19 and the public gathered in the park in the early evening for the ceremony. Legion member Mike Schummer presented the first flag to be retired to officers of the Legion for inspection before he lowered it onto the flames.

After that, members used long wooden sticks to place the worn, faded or torn flags in the fire while onlookers watched.

Under the U.S. flag code, when a flag is considered “in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display,” it is supposed to be disposed of in a dignified way, preferably by burning.

