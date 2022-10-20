Pease mayor general election voters guide

With the general election approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters seek out the candidates they feel will best represent their values in office. The Union-Times asked the candidates running for Pease mayor seven questions to help voters make their choice:
1. What are your previously elected, appointed, or volunteer positions?
2. What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, the mayor?
3. What do you see as the mayor’s role and responsibility?
4. What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?
5. Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
6. What are the major challenges facing the city in the next year and beyond? How do you think the mayor and city council should address these challenges?
7. How can the mayor be accessible to the community?
Answers are listed in alphabetical order by the candidates’ last names.
Brandon Hunter
2. I decided to run for the mayor position because the current leadership is making and enforcing decisions that are good for her and her friends. Being a mayor should not be one sided and have one view on issues that effect the whole community. By not working with everyone and giving everyone a voice in the community it shows there is no listening happening from the opinions of the community. When someone has a valid grievance, and given the voice to speak, the city and all in the elected seats should listen and ask questions.
3. The role of the mayor position should be to ask questions on all issues, not to have a prejudged decision, without hearing both sides. The role should be an advocate for everyone in the community. It should fall on the mayor to watch out for the city’s public funds, how they are spent, and make sure they are not wasted.
4. I am not closed minded. We are now in the 21st century and technology is ever changing around us. We can embrace and move forward with the technology. With so much public money out there and available, why is the city content with standing still instead of moving forward?
5. Decisions would only be made only after hearing from both sides of the issue. There will not be a rush to judgement on how it would affect the whole city. Yes, some issues will be complex and take some time to come to a decision. I don’t use vitriol to make decisions, I will hear from and reach out to everyone involved. Having an open mind and an open conversation with people when something is going to happen, and keeping people informed. I will not make decisions behind closed doors with council members and or people whom are not affected, nor have a stake in the community, Having and making decisions is the hardest part of the position, and they will not be made on the fly.
6. Some challenges that are going to affect the city are short term and long term.
Short term: The cost of water and sewer fees. There was talk that the new water upgrade project would not raise costs to the residents, but then when the project was done, why did the water rates and sewer rates double?
The cost for services provided within city limits such as trash. Also, the cost of internet service. There are different contracts that the city could explorer and see what would be a benefit for the city residents and how to lower costs on services within the city.
Pease is a blue-collar community, and needs to work with residents for making payment to water and sewer bills. I feel that with the technology that is out there, we could make a secure drop box location near the mailboxes or at city hall, that would allow people to pay with cash and not have the unsecure small drop box. With a technology upgrade, one should be able to log into their “city portal” and see their past and current water usage, and see what the current bills are, and be able to set up that portal to send notifications to ensure on time payments.
Long Term: Commercial and more residential development. With the infrastructure in place, the city has one of the best and most coveted assets and that is a four lane highway with direct access to the cities, and the northland. By putting feelers out for commercial development - which would also recruit jobs to the area - and more commercial tax base that would help take the burden off of the residents.
City fees that are imposed on development within the city are killing businesses and residents to upgrade and make the city a better place.
Elected officials should be able to see and expect challenges that could or would effect the community. Being proactive and not just reactive on issues that arise in the city. With being four elected seats in the town council, that should equal four minds that work to try and explore solutions that best fit the needs of the city. All the options need to be explored.
The elected seats in town need to surround the council with the best minds that are available. The same goes with city staff. Being closed minded, and not being open to all options is not the best way to run a city. Running the city is not an easy job, we as city residents can and do deserve better in whom is trying to move the city forward. If all the city does is live in the past, we can not grow and make the community to the best it can be.
7. If the city had a technology upgrade, there would be a portal system in which residents could see water bills, city news, and have the ability to email the mayor, city staff, and council members. There could also be a message board where information could be posted. Holding the elected seats accountable for their actions, and having an access to a city system either via desktop computer or a mobile device would open up the communication and access to the elected seats.
Diane Kiel
1. Appointed city clerk for eight months, appointed assistant mayor for six years, elected city council member for 11 years, and mayor for 18 years.
2. To maintain a future for Pease as a whole.
3. Represent the city, preside all meetings, provide leadership, prepare a budget that maintains an operating balance.
4. Experience.
5. I am a part of the community and understand the logistics of the city and the value to people that live here.
7. By interacting with that community and businesses. I have always felt its a great honor and privilege to be in mayor of Pease.
