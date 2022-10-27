Pease City Council general election voters guide

With the general election approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters seek out the candidates they feel will best represent their values in office. The Union-Times asked the candidates running for Pease City Council seven questions to help voters make their choice:
1. What are your previously elected, appointed, or volunteer positions?
2. What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, a city council member?
3. What do you see as a city council member’s role and responsibility?
4. What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?
5. Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
6. What are the major challenges facing the city in the next year and beyond? How do you think the city council should address these challenges?
7. How can the city council members be accessible to the community?
Answers are listed in alphabetical order by the candidates’ last names. There are two open seats on the council.
Joshua Bass
1. National Wild Turkey Federation- President of Rum River Longbeards.
2. I really like helping to do everything possible to improve the City of Pease. It’s not always easy to do with a limited budget so it is interesting to find ways to do things with limited money.
3. I think my role as a city council member is to advocate for things to stay the same or improve in town. Even if it’s little things, I feel as people notice and appreciate little amenities along with still maintaining bigger things like infrastructure.
4. I bring local knowledge of the area and of the town. My family has lived in and around Pease for over 100 years and I have lived here for 37 years. I know the struggles and the successes of the town and its history.
5. I feel that the occupation of working for the City of Elk River has allowed me to learn a lot about government and how it works from the perspective of the worker of a city. My role as council member has allowed me to take this knowledge and use it on the opposite side of the decision making end of a city.
6. I believe one major challenge coming up for the city is to figure out how to replace some of our roads without raising taxes for the residents. One way to do that is to apply for grants that would support this. I feel that we are on the right track as a council to achieve this.
7. I feel I am very open and participate in community events, the council initiates planning community events, and I encourage being approached or called by residents regarding questions, concerns, or complaints.
Keith Cook
The candidate Keith Cook running for Pease City Council did not respond to the questionnaire sent to him by the Union-Times. Cook lives on Third Ave. N. in Pease according to the Minnesota Secretary of State candidate filings website.
Susan Mach
The candidate Susan Mach running for Pease City Council did not respond to the questionnaire sent to her by the Union-Times. Mach lives on Easy Edge in Milaca according to the Minnesota Secretary of State candidate filings website.
Richard Swedeen
The candidate Richard Swedeen running for Pease City Council did not respond to the questionnaire sent to him by the Union-Times. Swedeen lives on 115th Ave. in Milaca according to the Minnesota Secretary of State candidate filings website.
