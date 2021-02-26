Growing up on Steamboat Lake north of Walker, Jess Paulson developed a love of nature at an early age.
Her parents had passed along their passion for the outdoors, with her mom being a horse enthusiast and her dad loving to hike and canoe.
“I grew up having a paddle, fishing rod or rifle in my hand, enjoying all facets of our state’s many natural resources,” she said.
But her interest in the outdoors really deepened the summer she was 12, when her dad began working as a chef at Laketrails Base Camp, a wilderness camp for teens on Oak Island in Lake of the Woods on Minnesota’s remote Northwest Angle.
“For six summers, starting when I was 12, we went up there every summer,” Paulson said. “The camp was all about taking wilderness canoe trips. ... That helped push me towards what I wanted to do as a professional.”
Paulson went on to graduate from an environmental public charter school in Bemidji. From there she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees, completed internships and built her resume as she pursued a career in the natural resources field. For the last six years, she has been the science adviser at the Jane Goodall Environmental Sciences Academy near Maple Lake.
Paulson, of Zimmerman, recently took her interest in the natural world to another platform as well, when Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen appointed her to a two-year term on the DNR’s Fisheries Oversight Committee.
Paulson was one of seven people appointed to the committee. An additional six people were appointed to the Wildlife Oversight Committee.
The oversight committees monitor the agency’s fish and wildlife spending and are responsible for reviewing the DNR’s annual Game and Fish Fund report in detail and, following discussions with agency leaders and others, preparing reports on their findings.
The new appointees join other members whose terms are continuing.
“We look forward to working with these volunteers who are giving their time in service of hunters, anglers and conservation,” Dave Olfelt, DNR Fish and Wildlife Division director, said in a statement. “The appointments continue our commitment to share detailed spending and budget information, bring new participants into the oversight process and ensure revenue generated by hunting and fishing license sales is used appropriately.”
A total of 127 Minnesotans applied for oversight committee positions for this round of appointments. Factors in choosing the new appointees included geographic distribution, demographic diversity and a mix of interests relating to hunting and angling in Minnesota, according to the DNR.
These oversight committees continue a citizen oversight function first created by the Minnesota Legislature in 1994. Minnesota’s Game and Fish Fund is the fiscal foundation for many of the state’s natural resource management functions. About $110 million a year is deposited into this fund from hunting and fishing license sales, a sales tax on lottery tickets, and other sources of revenue including a reimbursement based on a federal excise tax on certain hunting, fishing and boating equipment, according to the DNR.
Paulson said she’s an avid hunter and angler with a passion to teach people about the environment and how to connect with the outdoors. She hopes to bring her perspective as a teacher to the committee.
She said that serving on the committee will give her a chance to learn more about where the money from licenses and other sources goes, and she can then pass that information along to her students and to others.
“I just want to help educate any way I can,” she said.
She attended her first meeting of the committee in January and said it was very informative. Committee members heard from the DNR commissioner as well as various DNR divisions such as enforcement, fish and wildlife, and ecological and water resources.
Peregrines, worms and environmental education
Paulson brings a wide range of natural resources experiences to the table.
Early on, she earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from Bemidji State University, where she also played rugby. It was while a student at Bemidji State that she met Tyler Paulson, a rugby player who later became her husband. Tyler works for the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge near Zimmerman. They have a 2-year-old son, Sawyer.
Jess Paulson, meanwhile, honed her teaching skills while still in college. During an internship at the Chippewa National Forest near Cass Lake, she worked as a naturalist and taught people of all ages.
“Being a naturalist, that just sounded like the best job in the world,” she said.
She also did internships with Peregrine Watch in Duluth, educating the public about the birds of prey, and with the DNR’s MinnAqua program based at the state fish hatchery in Detroit Lakes. She worked as a graduate assistant with Great Lakes Worm Watch as well, which educates and collects data about earthworms.
“I spent many an hour looking through a microscope at earthworms,” she said.
Her career path led to jobs with the National Park Service’s Mississippi National River and Recreation Area, Springbrook Nature Center in Fridley and Three Rivers Park District.
Today, in addition to her work with the Jane Goodall Environmental Sciences Academy, Paulson is an on-call wildland firefighter for Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge and a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service kayaking and canoeing instructor.
Along the way she completed her master’s degree, and said her connections with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service led her to complete her master’s thesis work in native species conservation and environmental education.
Her love of the outdoors extends to her leisure interests as well. She enjoys canoeing, fishing, hunting, archery and hiking.
She said she is excited to be a part of the Fisheries Oversight Committee, where she can apply her experience and knowledge gained over several years of being a part of aquatic conservation efforts and environmental education outreach programming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.