The former Touch & Go Car Wash in Milaca is experiencing a rebirth.
The car wash, which opened in 2014 at 850 10th St NE, Milaca, has been purchased by Steve and Sue Hage of rural Princeton.
The car wash will be part of the Hage’s Friday Bay, Inc., a Princeton-based real estate and business investment firm with projects and investments in Fort Worth, Texas, Jackson, Mississippi, Wyanett Township, Milaca and Princeton.
The first of many upgrades to the car wash was a name change to Dusty’s Car Wash.
The name, the Hage’s explained, was a family doing, with Steve and Sue’s grown children and 13 grandchildren having a say in the new identity of the business.
“It was a fun family thing,” the Hages said. “Scrubber Ducky was right there ‘til the end.”
With the re-branding of the car wash in place, Steve and Sue have been focusing on the renovation and system upgrades of the car wash, which they purchased on August 27.
That includes switching to Turtle Wax products on the car wash side and Earthbath shampoos and conditioners in the pet wash.
Sue researched and found the new pet care products.
“They’re organic and biodegradable,” she said.
In addition, the Earthbath products are soap-free and will not wash off tick and flea protection.
The Hage’s see Milaca as a unique market when it comes to the car wash business.
The big chain gas station/convenience stores often have drive-thru car washes, but not in Milaca. The two Holiday stations and Kwik Trip in Milaca do not sport car washes. The only other car wash in town is the Central Avenue location of Milaca Laundry & Car Wash.
“This is a nice business. We’re thrilled to be part of the Milaca family,” Sue Hage said.
“We’re in it for the long haul,” Steve Hage added. “This is a legacy thing for us.”
Aside from its environmentally friendly projects, one thing that makes Dusty’s Car Wash unique is its 13-foot wash bay. It accommodates RVs, semi tractors, and campers, and Ice House-like fishing trailers.
The Hages are also committed to using local vendors so they can have a positive impact on the community.
In addition to being the president of Friday Bay, Inc., Steve Hage most recently worked as director of design and building services for for Cambridge-based BJ Baas Builders, Inc.
The current president of the Cambridge Rotary Club, Hage is a member of the board of advisors of the Isanti branch of Falcon National Bank and is a board trustee of the Cambridge Medical Center.
He also has a strong background in mission work and is a member of the Costa Rica Young Life Action Team.
“I like being involved in the community,” Steve Hage said.
Sue Hage is the marketing director for Minnesota Equipment, a group of John Deere dealerships in the area. She was formerly a project manager for Target.
Editor’s Note: Steve and Sue Hage are not related to Union-Times Editor Jeff Hage nor do they have any connection to each other.
