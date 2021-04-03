National Honor Society Blood Drive

Milaca High School junior Mae Concannon gives blood at a Red Cross blood drive hosted by the school’s National Honor Society on Wednesday, March 24 at the Christian Reformed Church of Pease. The blood drive had a steady stream of students, teachers, and community members donating blood throughout the day.
