A free COVID-19 testing site in Milaca’s Rec Park is doing a brisk business.
The clinic is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Gorecki Community Center adjacent to the splash pad in Milaca, according to Kristine Klopp, community health services administrator for Mille Lacs County.
Appointments can be made online at: MilleLacs.Mn.gov. On the top of the web page is a banner to click on that reads COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.
Two kinds of COVID-19 tests are available: The Vault saliva test with test results available in 24-48 hours, and the CUE rapid test, with results available in about a half hour, Klopp said.
The test center is a joint project between Mille Lacs County Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).
“The MDH reached out to us because we are considered a testing desert,” Klopp said. That means Mille Lacs County is an area where COVID-19 tests are not always readily available, Klopp explained.
The county health department reached out to the City of Milaca, which readily agreed to open the doors to the Gorecki Community Center as a testing site.
“The pilot program ends in December,” Klopp said.
If a need for COVID-19 testing reaches into the new year, Klopp expects that the program could be extended.
Having just completed its fourth week, the program is averaging 25 tests per day during the three hours the site is open on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The county has the capacity to administer 50 tests per day, Klopp said.
The COVID-19 testing site is a valuable service for area residents.
“With it being flu season, and people experiencing symptoms of other illnesses, the only way to know if one has COVID or not is to be tested,” Klopp said.
The Milaca center provides that ability to be tested.
The Mille Lacs County Department of Public Health is also offering Moderna booster shots at the county government center in Milaca. Visit the same website listed above to register for the booster shots, or call 320-983-3208 to reach health department staff.
Need a Pfizer booster? Those can be obtained at the Mille Lacs Health System campus in Onamia. Information is available at www.mlhealth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.