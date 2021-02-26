The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department Feb. 12-19. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, Feb. 12

7:58 a.m. Investigated reports of criminal property damage on First Street in Foreston.

10:17 a.m. Responded to reports of a fraud on 95th Avenue in Milaca.

Saturday, Feb. 13

1:23 p.m. A fraud was reported on Second Avenue in Foreston.

8:21 p.m. responded to reports of a theft on 14th Avenue in Foreston.

Sunday, Feb. 14

12:04 a.m. A fire was reported in the 144th Street in Milaca.

11:34 a.m. An unwanted person was removed from a location on 110th Street in Foreston.

Monday, Feb. 15

4:12 p.m. Responded to a theft report from Frederick Street in Foreston.

4:53 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 50th Street in Princeton.

9:08 p.m. Received reports of a stolen vehicle on Wall Avenue in Bock.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

6:21 p.m. Responded to criminal property damage on 210th Street in Milaca.

6:58 p.m. Responded to a crash in Milaca.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

11:53 a.m. Received reports of a burglary on Dolphin Road in Princeton.

4:17 p.m. Responded to reports of a possible identity theft on 97th Street in Milaca.

8:29 p.m. A deer was struck by a vehicle on 80th Street in Milaca.

11:18 p.m. A side-by-side was reported stolen on 78th Avenue in Milaca.

Thursday, Feb. 18

11:53 a.m. Responded to reports of a burglary on 162nd Avenue in Princeton.

4:42 p.m. Responded to a fire reported on 105th Avenue in Milaca.

6:57 p.m. A burglary was reported on 162nd Avenue in Princeton.

