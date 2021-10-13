As part of the cuts by Mille Lacs County as the County faces budget woes, cuts to the libraries in Mille Lacs County were under consideration. A preliminary levy of $22,339,589 was set on Sept. 29 which is an increase of 24.5% over 2020’s tax levy.
Items that have been discussed in regards to cuts have included the Sheriff’s Office, East Central Regional Library (ECRL) and Mille Lacs Soil & Water Conservation District.
Commissioner Dave Oslin said at the Oct. 7 regular board meeting in response to the public works department, “The new influx for wheelage tax should be used to alleviate some of the public works requests. I would like to see that build up a little bit.”
County Coordinator Dillon Hayes said that they are hoping to have some small savings in wages and that the Sheriff’s Office has come up with some savings as well but asked the board of commissioners what direction they would like to go moving forward before setting the final levy.
Commissioner Oslin said in regards to library contributions, “If we reduce $100,000 with the intention to get down to one library in Milaca, that is one option. I’ve been hearing a lot about that. We have tough decisions to make.”
Hayes added that the library funding was one option along with the possibility of not renewing the agriculture and finance position in the soil and water department, both of which positions have already been vacated.
Commissioner Genny Reynolds, who sits on the ECRL board as a representative from the county, said that other counties have just one library. “If we contributed only $40,000 less, we would have two libraries in Milaca and Princeton and a drop site in the Mille Lacs Lake area,” said Reynolds, adding that the Onamia library is run by volunteers funded by Friends of the Library and is a drop box only. She said that the board would need to make a decision soon as the library board requires 90 days to alert staff to any changes.
Commissioner Roger Tellinghuisen suggested they make cuts to the Princeton library adding that internet service is more available to the south end of the county rather than the north end. “Up in Isle, it’s more than 20 miles to Mora or Aitkin,” said Tellinghuisen. “I remember when Onamia went to a storefront and people were really upset. It just doesn’t seem fair.”
Reynolds stated that the ECRL board decides what libraries will close in response to the County’s contributions and that it’s not up to the county board and based on traffic. She said that based on numbers, Princeton has the highest number of visitors, with Milaca being the next highest and then Isle.
Discussion then turned to the soil and water department. Commissioner Tim Wilhelm said, “I think we can do without the people in soil and water to save the Isle library.” Hayes said that he wouldn’t recommend fully funding both and that meeting in the middle is “pretty gracious considering the conditions we’re in.”
Consensus was given to grant soil and water $136,750 of the $146,000 requested and to continue funding the East Central Regional Library without the $11,000 requested additional amount.
Commissioner Phil Peterson said, “The reality is that we can’t do everything. There are probably more people going through the library doors than soil and water.”
Hayes said that moving forward, he would get a list of county services per department that are mandatory and optional as the board continues to examine the budget.
