Mille Lacs County Commissioner general election voters guide

With the general election approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters seek out the candidates they feel will best represent their values in office. The Union-Times asked the candidates running for Mille Lacs County Commissioner Districts 2 and 4 seven questions to help voters make their choice:
1. What are your previously elected, appointed, or volunteer positions?
2. What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, the area’s county board commissioner?
3. What do you bring to the table that your opponent does not?
4. What do you see as key issues in the county?
5. What ideas do you have and/or current initiatives do you want to press on with to make county government more efficient and more effective?
6. What should be the role of the County to spur economic development in its cites and townships?
7. What would you like to be able to say about the County in five to 10 years that can’t be said now?
Answers are listed in alphabetical order by the candidates’ last names by district. For each Mille Lacs County Commissioners district, one seat is open.
Dan Whitcomb, District 2
1. Mayor for two years, Princeton School Board for 10 years, Mille lacs County Commissioner for two years, Princeton Zimmerman Farmers Market Director for 35 years, State Certified Emergency Manager for four years, U.S. Naval Submarine Officer for six years.
2. The incumbent commissioner is not doing his job, misses meetings and attends very few committee meetings, does not maintain awareness of taxpayers or county issues.
Since 2012, the commissioners have instituted a county sales tax, two wheel age taxes, and most recently for 2023 proposed a 24 percent increase in local property taxes. The citizens of Mille Lacs County have experienced double digit tax increases for two fiscal years now.
3. I have fourteen years of public service experience in other elected positions. Two years as a previous Mille Lacs County Commissioner. During my service, I attended all the required meetings and maintained awareness of community issues. I stayed involved so I could make good decisions and ask the hard questions. As previous Mayor, School board Director, and Commissioner, I have always kept tax increases reasonable, and aligned with community goals. I held local government departments to budgets, insured planning to be up to date, and allowed community input to those plans.
4. The lawsuit against the Mille lacs band of Ojibwa. This lawsuit is frivolous and costing the taxpayers of Mille Lacs County unnecessary expenses and driving taxes up. The treaties related to the tribe are the responsibility of the Federal Government and the State of Minnesota. Since 2012, the Commissioners have instituted a County Sales tax, two wheelage taxes, and most recently for 2023 a proposed 24 percent increase in local property taxes with no justification, no long-term road plan, or department improvement plans. It’s just a tax and spend mentality.
5. My goal is to review, assess, then get control of county expenditures and reduce these repressive tax increases, by requiring department five-year improvement plans, long term county planning (roads and resources) and staying involved as a commissioner by participating in county committee meetings. In addition, I would also mediate an end to the County/Tribal Lawsuit.
6. First off, control county taxes so businesses don’t have to relocate to Sherburne County to survive. Second, work with cities and townships to support and improve local infrastructure that support development, (ie. roads, drainage, public safety, and broadband communications).
7. “It’s the greatest place to raise a family in Minnesota.”
Timothy Wilhelm, District 2
1. Nine years on the Princeton School Board, 12 years as manager of the Palmer Bus Company, 34 years as a reservist in the Minnesota Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve, 10 years on the Mille Lacs County Board, three years on the church council - once as congregational chair, plus numerous committee assignments.
2. I am motivated to continue the progress we have accomplished during the past years. I support the vision that the county be economically healthy, and a safe thriving place to raise a family and operate a business. I would like to make a difference.
3. I am actively engaged in the proceedings of the County to include the budget, the hiring of key personnel. program decision making, good policy making, and the accomplishments of a mutual-aid agreement with Native Americans.
4. Key issues include the lawsuit, the budget, the jail operation, a high crime rate, rebuilding and maintenance of the road network, and setting the real estate tax levy.
5. We have been changing the structure and role of key positions within the county to streamline and create more efficiencies. This includes the use and leverage of computers and software programs to enhance staff performance.
6. The county should provide the structure for economic development - it must be relevant yet realistic and provide protection for all concerned. This includes the tax-payer.
7. That we are diligent to the tasks at hand, that we are good stewards of the tax-payer’s money. That our actions have always been communicated and transparent. That we have provided a government structure that is fair and just and able to grow with our community.
Richard Savitski, District 4
The candidate Richard Savitski running for Mille Lacs County Commissioner District 4 did not provide a response to the questionnaire sent to him by the Union-Times. Savitski lives on 230th St. in Milaca according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s candidate filings website.
Roger Tellinghuisen, District 4
1. 2003 – 2006: Bogus Brook Township Board, 2007 – Current: District 4 County Commissioner (Board Chair ’15-’19), 2007 – Current: Veterans Quarterly Board, 2007 – Current: Minnesota Rural Counties Caucus, 2007 – Current: East Central Regional Juvenile Center (Board Chair ’16-18), and 2007 – Current: Snake River Watershed Board (Board Chair ’12-Current).
2. The people that I serve as Commissioner are more than a vote to me. They are my neighbors, they are the people I have breakfast and lunch with at the café, they are the people I stop and visit with on the side of the road, they are the people I do business with, they are my family. I enjoy working for the constituents of District 4 and I enjoy my colleagues on the County Board. With each decision I make, I think of how it impacts all.
3. At election time, multiple candidates are always beneficial because it provides the voters a choice when casting his or her ballot. My advantage is my experience; I have served the last 16 years as District 4’s County Commissioner.
4. Mille Lacs County has experienced an increase in the cost of out of home placement, the court-ordered removal and placement of a child outside their parental home when it is found that they are in an unsafe environment. The available data between the years 2013-2020 shows that out of home placement costs in Mille Lacs County have doubled from approximately $1.9 million in 2013 to $3.6 million in 2020. Approximately two-thirds of this cost is not reimbursed and is therefore funded by the property tax levy. In 2020 alone, out of home placement costs, after reimbursement, accounted for approximately 15% of the total property tax levy. I would like to continue working with the County Board to find additional resources, grants, and possible funding sources to help offset some of the remaining costs.
5. Mille Lacs County has been strengthening collaborative efforts and communication among departments to increase efficiency and productivity. I would like to continue doing my part to make sure all departments are running smoothly. My responsiveness to the residents of my district, and to the residents of Mille Lacs County, will continue to be a priority as County Commissioner. I work for the people, a job that I do not do without a high level of due diligence which includes following up on conversations with constituents, responding to phone calls in a timely manner, and visiting citizens at their homes.
6. Mille Lacs County’s natural beauty along with its central location to large, highly populated cities, make it a unique draw for economic development. The Economic Development manager diligently works to promote business recruitment and expansion within Mille Lacs County, researches and applies for funding mechanisms, and assists local government units with economic development projects. I believe that by continuing to promote the luxuries that Mille Lacs County has to offer (i.e. city parks, hiking trails, snowmobile trails, etc.) that are not available to larger city suburbs, make our county a unique draw.
7. If there is anything that I have learned in my time in office; specifically, during my last four years, there is no accurate way to predict what may transpire in the next week, month, or year, let alone for five to ten years. Within the last four years, we have experienced a global pandemic, a surge in inflation rates, an increase cost of product and labor, vast shortage of products, and gas prices at an all-time high. Not one of these things could have been predicted, or planned for, when I was re-elected four years ago. What I do want is for the federal government to reduce the inflation rate to a reasonable number so things can begin to turn around locally. Moving forward I want to continue to minimize county budget increases. My motto from day one of taking office has been, and continues to be, to do the best job for the taxpayers of Mille Lacs County.
