Candidate Dan Whitcomb in the race for Mille Lacs County Commissioner in District 2 tops previously elected commissioner Timothy Wilhelm by 120 votes.

With 4 of 4 precincts reporting, Whitcomb comes out on top as the new County Commissioner for District 2 with 1,135 votes. Wilhelm ended close behind at 1,015 votes.

