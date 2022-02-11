• Jackie Struffert was appointed to the position of county recorder.
• The County Board and its office of Community and Veterans Services Department entered into contracts with 31 care providers for adult foster care, assisted living personal care services, and professional home care for the care of county residents. The contracts run through Dec. 31, 2023.
• The 2022 County Board of Appeal and Equalization Meeting was set for 6 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the county courthouse.
• The Board approved a letter of support to the East Central Regional Development Commission for its application to the US Federal Economic Development Administration’s Small Business Revolving Loan Fund program. The ECRDC is requesting $400,000.00 in additional Federal funds.
• The Board approved a letter of support to East Central Energy for its broadband initiative. ECE is exploring the feasibility of providing fiber broadband Internet services to customers within their entire service area.
• The Board approved signing an agreement with the State of Minnesota for a grant for a bridge replacement on County Road 16 (220th Street) over Tibbetts Brook in Page Township. A grant of $83,475.00 was awarded to the County from State Aid.
• A Contract was entered into with Erickson Engineering for a four-year bridge inspection program at a cost of $78,244.
• Mille Lacs County Probation Services received a donation of $669.03 from Drive Right 365 that was approved by the county board.
• The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire a new deputy because of a retirement within the department.
