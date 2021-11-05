Mille Lacs County 4-H celebrates its representation in the Minnesota 4-H Horse Dan Patch/Youth Leadership Program.

Amanda Reynolds represented the best of the MN 4-H Horse Project for Mille Lacs. 

Every year since 1966, 4-H Horse Project members can apply for a Dan Patch / Youth Leadership award. In order to apply, participants must have been enrolled at least two years in the MN 4-H Horse or Horseless Horse Project and have participated in at least one horse-related leadership role.

In April, all applicants submit a 2-page resume and an 8-page portfolio. They are judged on a broad base of Learning, Leadership, and Service within the 4-H Horse project, other 4-H project areas, and within their community.

There are two divisions for the Award: 10-13th graders compete to become the Dan Patch winner, while 6-9th graders compete for Youth Leadership recognition. After scoring the resume/portfolios, the top 20 advance to a Phase 2 Judging Day, which was held virtually this year. They were interviewed on their Learning, Leadership and Service. They individually prepared and presented on an equine-related topic AND they were placed in random groups to collaborate on a group problem. The ten individuals with the top scores after all 5 judged events are considered “finalists!”  This year Amanda R. from Mille Lacs County is a Dan Patch Finalist!

Each of the Dan Patch and Youth Leadership finalists receive an embroidered shirt and a plaque. They also have a reserved stall in the Center Aisle for next year’s MN 4-H Horse Show.

