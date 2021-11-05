Mille Lacs County 4-H celebrates its representation in the Minnesota 4-H Horse Dan Patch/Youth Leadership Program.
Amanda Reynolds represented the best of the MN 4-H Horse Project for Mille Lacs.
Every year since 1966, 4-H Horse Project members can apply for a Dan Patch / Youth Leadership award. In order to apply, participants must have been enrolled at least two years in the MN 4-H Horse or Horseless Horse Project and have participated in at least one horse-related leadership role.
In April, all applicants submit a 2-page resume and an 8-page portfolio. They are judged on a broad base of Learning, Leadership, and Service within the 4-H Horse project, other 4-H project areas, and within their community.
There are two divisions for the Award: 10-13th graders compete to become the Dan Patch winner, while 6-9th graders compete for Youth Leadership recognition. After scoring the resume/portfolios, the top 20 advance to a Phase 2 Judging Day, which was held virtually this year. They were interviewed on their Learning, Leadership and Service. They individually prepared and presented on an equine-related topic AND they were placed in random groups to collaborate on a group problem. The ten individuals with the top scores after all 5 judged events are considered “finalists!” This year Amanda R. from Mille Lacs County is a Dan Patch Finalist!
Each of the Dan Patch and Youth Leadership finalists receive an embroidered shirt and a plaque. They also have a reserved stall in the Center Aisle for next year’s MN 4-H Horse Show.
For more information about the MN 4-H Horse Project visit:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.