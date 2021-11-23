The Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to introduce our new Executive Director, Shannon Milender.
You may have already met her at our last event or maybe she has already paid your business a visit. She has jumped into the role with great ideas and a passion to connect with our area businesses.
Shannon is married with 4 energetic daughters who attend grade school in Milaca. She has experience ranging from large-scale event catering to sterile processing work in the medical field.
Shannon will hold regular hours in the Chamber office (inside of City Hall) on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8-11 AM, and will be available other times as well. She can be reached via email at execdirector@milacachamber.com or the office phone of (320) 983-3140.
Please reach out or drop by during her office hours to introduce yourself.
