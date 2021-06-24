A Milaca woman is among three young adults who have filed a federal lawsuit alleging Minnesota’s minimum age to carry a gun is unconstitutional.
Kristin Worth, 18, of Milaca, is joined by Austin Dye, 19, of Washington County, and Axel Anderson, 18, of Douglas County, in suing Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety John Harrington, Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge, Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry, and Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen. The sheriffs that are party to the lawsuit are the sheriffs of the counties that Worth, Dye, and Anderson reside and where they cannot be granted permits to legally carry a gun. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, Second Amendment Foundation, and Firearms Policy Coalition Inc., are also plaintiffs in the case.
Lorge and the other two sheriffs are being sued because, in their individual capacities as sheriffs, they are responsible for administering and enforcing within their counties the state’s laws, regulations, policies, practices and customs concerning the carrying of weapons, the complaint states.
The lawsuit, filed in the Minnesota branch of the United States District Court, asks the court to uphold Worth, Dye, and Anderson’s right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment.
One of the issues presented by the plaintiffs is the fact that at age 18, “law-abiding citizens in this country are considered adults for almost all purposes and certainly for the purposes of exercising fundamental constitutional rights,” according to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court.
The state of Minnesota erects an absolute barrier to the right to bear arms for Worth, Dye, Anderson, and all people ages 18-20, the suit points out. State law renders them statutorily ineligible for the permit that the state mandates to lawfully carry a handgun within its borders, the complaint continues.
The suit outlines the personal challenges Worth says she faces by not being allowed to carry a handgun.
Worth wants to carry a gun for self-defense, the lawsuit states.
According to the “statement of facts” presented within the court complaint, Worth works part-time as a manager and cashier at a grocery store. As a result of her job, she is frequently tasked with closing the store. Because of her job as a store closer, she is required to walk to her car in a dark parking lot, the complaint states. She also travels alone while in public to and from work, to and from the homes of friends, and while running errands.
“Based on this general vulnerability and the prevalence of street crimes, including sex offenses in her immediate neighborhood in Milaca,” Worth desires to carry a handgun for self-defense, the complaint states.
Worth stated that if she were allowed to carry a gun, she would acquire, as a gift, a Beretta 92x handgun to carry outside the home.
To date, she has abstained from carrying a handgun in public based on the risk and fear of arrest, prosecution, monetary sanction, and incarceration, the complaint states.
The lawsuit seeks that the court declares that Minnesota residents age 18-20 have the right to bear arms as guaranteed by the Second and 14th amendments, and to award nominal damages for constitutional injuries allegedly caused by the state department of public safety and the three sheriff’s offices depriving the plaintiffs of their second and 14th amendment rights. The plaintiffs also seek to be awarded costs and attorney fees associated with the filing of the lawsuit and the granting of any equitable or legal remedies the court sees fit.
