February is I Love to Read Month, and Milaca Elementary School students will be celebrating by showing a love for their community.
Students are collecting $1 pledges during the month of February.
Money raised from pledges will benefit the Milaca Area Pantry, the community’s food shelf.
Each grade level has a set reading goal for the month, explained Mary Jo Vickers, media specialist at Milaca Elementary. Each student will bring home a month-long reading calendar to mark how many minutes he/she reads each day. On the back of the calendar is a pledge form.
While the school didn’t set a cumulative dollar amount as a school challenge, students were reminded during a Friday, Jan. 28 kick-off pep-fest that a year ago students raised $5,000 for the Milaca Area Pantry.
“Lets try to beat $5,000,” Assistant Principal Jeff Myer told a gymnasium of energized students during their first pep-fest in about two years because of social distancing precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supt. Dave Wedin took a few minutes to talk to the elementary school students about what it means to help the community.
While students were gathered to talk about a read-a-thon and helping the community through the Milaca Area Pantry, Wedin reminded students how the school is its own community.
Wedin asked students for a show of support for their teachers, substitute teachers, and para-professions.
Students responded with a series of cheers that rattled the rafters of the gymnasium and rivaled any crowd at a big night with the Milaca Wolves on the basketball court.
“The school is a community,” Wedin told the students. “We all work together to make sure we have great schools.”
Transitioning to the read-a-thon, Wedin shared with the students how he used to like to read Kari Anne Holt’s book, “I Wonder” to students when he was a 5th grade teacher.
“I Wonder” is a story of children trying to make sense of the world through the asking of a series of questions about the world around those children.
While students will celebrate I Love Reading Month with the usually solitude act of reading, Friday, Jan. 28 was an exception.
Instead of reading words during the I Love to Read Month assembly, students belted out words to sings accompanied by a faculty-led band.
Songs like “Read, Read, Read” to the tune of Taylor Swift’s “Stay, Stay, Stay” “Ho Hey Reading” to the tune of “Hey Ho” by the Lumineers and Bruno Mars’ “Count on Me” got the students excited about reading and doing good for their community.
In conclusion, Principal Steve Voshell left the students with a simple message: I hope you take part in the read-a-thon, I hope you have fun, and I hope you read a lot.
In addition to a month kept busy with reading, I Love to Read Month activities continue Feb. 7 with classroom visits by author Kevin Lovegreen, who has penned the Lucky Luke series of hunting adventures.
A I Love Reading Month wrap-up assembly will be held on Friday, March 4.
