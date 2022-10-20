Milaca School Board general election voters guide

With the general election approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters seek out the candidates they feel will best represent their values in office. The Union-Times asked the candidates running for Milaca School Board six questions to help voters make their choice:
1. What are your previously elected, appointed, or volunteer positions?
2. What motivates you to want to become a school board member?
3. Every board and organization benefits by having individuals with varying skills and expertise. How might you contribute and add value to the board and district?
4. What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?
5. What are some major challenges facing the school district in the next year and beyond? How do you think the school board should address these challenges?
6. How can the board an its members be accessible to the community?
Answers are listed in alphabetical order by the candidates’ last names. There are four open seats on the board.
Jennifer Corrow
1. I have been on the Milaca School Board since 2019. I worked at Milaca High School for eight years as a paraeducator substitute, and I have done various community volunteering.
2. The students and their future success.
3. As the only small business owner on the board, I bring a different lens to the budget, and as a mother, I focus on specific children’s needs.
4. Being accountable to all constituents in the district,
5. The budget is always on the mind of the board. We hope to continue being wise and ethical in our choices of management.
6. The board is always available through a phone call or an email - emails are listed on the school website. I do appreciate direct conversations daily when seeing people out and about around town.
Jere Day
1. I have been president of MEA (local), member of the church council at Milaca United Methodist Church for years, President of the Milaca Area Historical Society for two terms, Volunteered for the Food Shelf and Meals on Wheels, given 8 gal.+ of blood to Red Cross, and others.
2. I want to continue to serve the school board and community with my experience and background in education.
3. I have the history of working in and for the district for over 40 years as a staff member and board member.
4. I see the board’s role as to set policy for education of all our students. Our responsibility is to the students first, and then the greater community. It is our role to supply the highest quality education with the finances we have been given or have raised by bond issue. We have to live within our means.
5. We will always face financial challenges because of our enrollment and how the state provides our per-pupil funding. Declining enrollment has been been a problem in the past and could be in the future as well. As a board, we have to spend within our means as we have to have a balanced fiscal budget. Some of our problems involve filling special education staff positions and other staff as well, some issues with declining enrollment and a loss of students during the pandemic to home school have been a concern as well. We still also have facility needs that were not passed in the last bond issues and we have a long range facilities plan to deal with these issues.
6. We are very accessible to public, we meet openly twice per month and are open to the public. We all have our email addresses on the school website, and our phone numbers as well. We put information in the paper and on our Facebook page, so I feel we are very accessible to the public if they want to talk or write to us, communication is a two-way process.
Sara Herr-Larsen
1. I am currently serving as Vice Chair in my fourth year on the Milaca School Board. In my professional career I serve as Chair or Co-Chair on several committees, work groups and special project committees.
2. I have several reasons for being on the school board; I love Milaca. I was born and raised here and my husband and I chose to stay here and raise our daughter in this amazing “small town” community; I believe all children have the right to a quality education; I want to be the voice for my community members who have elected me and bring forward issues appropriate to the board through the correct channels; I want to be an active and engaged member of the Milaca school district and work closely with fellow board members, administrators, teachers and staff. We have so many talented, compassionate and committed staff members in our schools who often go above and beyond for our kids. It makes me proud to say I’m on the board.
3. I feel each board member has special talents that they bring to the board based on things like past experiences, their occupation and their backgrounds. I feel being a life-long community member, I have experience about where we’ve been but also a vision as to where we want to go in the future. I feel as a mom, I can bring a parent’s perspective to certain situations and decision making. As a nurse for over 30 years, I can call on my professional experiences to guide decisions now needing to be made by School Districts to get things “back to normal” in the wake of a global pandemic. I am honest and trustworthy and “what you see is what you get”. I enjoy speaking with community members, students, staff and administrators about school business and always seek out additional information to help guide my decisions.
4. I believe my role as a School Board member is to represent the community members who have elected me by listening, gathering information and asking questions. I believe in informed and fair decision making. The Board is responsible for the ‘big picture’ of the district by making policy, setting goals and engaging the community.
5. The number one challenge of the Milaca School District, like many other districts in Minnesota, is maintaining a budget while continuing to provide the highest quality education and opportunity that our families are accustomed to at Milaca Public Schools. I believe over the past 2 years, the Administration and Board has made several changes for the better making our financial future brighter. School Finance is a very difficult thing to manage but with a quality business manager and superintendent guiding the board, difficult decisions like staff cuts and curriculum changes become less frequent.
6. I would encourage community members to attend board meetings regularly. Board meetings are always the third Monday of the month at 6:30pm in the ALC. There is always time dedicated to public forums where community members can bring their thoughts and ideas to the board. I encourage people to reach out via email to the board and administrators. The Milaca Public Schools website is loaded with information.
