2022 election, Milaca
Milaca residents gather at the polling booths in Milaca City Hall to cast their votes in the 2022 general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

Candidates for Milaca School Board enter into a close race with 11 of 12 precincts reporting as of 12:45 a.m. There are four open seats on the board.

Sara Herr-Larsen is in the lead with 2,655 votes.

