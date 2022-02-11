The Milaca Police Department responded to the following calls for service:

Saturday, Jan. 29

11:52 p.m. An attempted burglary was reported on Fourth Ave. SE.

Monday, Jan. 31

8:08 a.m. A gas drive-off was reported on 10th Ave. SE.

11:13 a.m. A person was removed from a location on Highway 23.

1:04 p.m. The passing of counterfeit money was reported on Central Ave. N.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

7:54 a.m. Responded to a motor vehicle accident on Third Street SE and Fourth Ave. SE. No injuries reported.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

11:11 p.m. The theft of a bicycle was reported on Second Ave. NW.

Thursday, Feb. 3

An unemployment scam was reported on Highway 23 W.

A disturbance was reported on Second St. SE. The call resulted in a warrant arrest.

