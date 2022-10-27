Milaca mayor general election voters guide

With the general election approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters seek out the candidates they feel will best represent their values in office. The Union-Times asked the candidates running for Milaca mayor eight questions to help voters make their choice:
1. What are your previously elected, appointed, or volunteer positions?
2. What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, the mayor?
3. What do you see as the mayor’s role and responsibility?
4. What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?
5. Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
6. What are the major challenges facing the city in the next year and beyond? How do you think the mayor and city council should address these challenges?
7. How can the mayor be accessible to the community?
8. Wild card: write anything you’d like to say to voters on topics we have not asked about.
Answers are listed in alphabetical order by the candidates’ last names.
Carvin Buzzell
1. Owner of Timber Valley Grille, Owner Rum River Barn and Vineyards, Owner Rum River Medical Center.
2. I truly love Milaca. We are blessed to live in a small town with conservative values. Substantial population growth in Milaca and surrounding communities over the past two years motivates me to work with both our city leadership and county leadership to ensure we do not lose our small-town identity and culture.
3. As mayor of Milaca, I will work with city and county leadership to layout a proper plan for economic development, law enforcement, city services and a full ordinance review to ensure our conservative small-town values are represented. I’ll continue to listen to our residents and represent you accordingly.
4. I’m a conservative. I’m fiscally responsible and in touch with our residents. I understand the concept of supporting and incentivizing the right kind of business development in our community. This means I support locally owned and operated businesses, local access to healthcare and low crime.
5. When our town needed a local restaurant. I decided to start Timber Valley Grille. When our town lost Fairview Health Services. I decided to focus on bringing a Health Care System back to Milaca. We need a health care system to ensure our residents have access to excellent health care. My decisions have added accessibility to an excellent health care system, added jobs and increased wealth within our community.
6. Our residents face several challenges in the future. Increasing cost of living, increasing property taxes, shortage of housing, shortage of high paying jobs, the risk of losing our conservative small-town identity as a result of increased population growth. The challenge is how do we continue to promote conservative small-town culture while promoting economic growth, increased housing to offset increased property taxes. I will work with the city council and the county towards properly planning for growth without losing our conservative small-town values, culture and identity.
7. I understand the importance of accessibility and will continue to be accessible.
8. Because I love Milaca’s conservative small-town values, culture and identity. I will work hard for the residents of Milaca and surrounding communities. We need a focused approach towards our future planning for housing, industry and education system which reflects our conservative values.
We need to work towards growth in a way which minimizes losing our identity. I will work with city and county leadership to establish a solid plan. A plan which will ensure we don’t jeopardize our conservative values nor our small-town culture. While also providing the ability and opportunity for us to grow wealth within our community.
Dave Dillan
1. Milaca City Council (2005-present), board member Mille Lacs County DAC, Chair of Rum River Community Foundation, Milaca Economic Development Commission, board member of East Central Regional Development Commission, Milaca Planning Commission, Milaca Education Association Executive Board, Healthy Community Partnership Team, Negotiator-Milaca Education Association, Thriving Communities Initiative member.
2. I have lived in the City of Milaca for 38 years and want to contribute however I can to help make Milaca a great place to live. I have children and grandchildren here, so I also have a personal stake in what happens in our community. I have been on the city council since 2005 and enjoy the challenges, successes, and being a part of trying to make a difference in our community.
3. To provide positive leadership for our city, look for opportunities that can benefit Milaca, and support our city staff in doing the hard work they do to make our city a great place to live.
4. I would rather not compare or say anything that might be negative toward my opponent. I will say that what I do bring to the table is experience in city government and budgets, a positive attitude to work towards making Milaca a great place, willingness to commit the time necessary, and no agenda other than trying to do what’s best for Milaca.
5. I feel I have demonstrated during my years on the city council that I will make decisions in the best interest of the city. There will be decisions made that some people may not like, but the council tries to do what’s best for the city. Also, as I mentioned above, I have no personal agenda.
6. The budget is a yearly challenge and the city council has done a good job of maintaining quality services while keeping the levy low. A couple major challenges that are affecting the city and our workforce is the lack of childcare and housing. A study was recently presented to the Economic Development Commission that showed the shortage of child care in Mille Lacs County - Milaca specifically - and how that prevents a parent, or parents, from being able to enter the workforce or forces them to unemployment.
Housing is another area of concern. I know from my background working at the school, we have had new teachers that want to move to Milaca but cannot find the housing. The good news is, there are things happening in both areas. The childcare study has led to a committee that will be working on solutions for our community. The council will be working with them to provide any assistance they can. The housing issue is starting to look up. There are new homes going up in Boulder Ridge and plans for more apartments being built in Milaca in the near future. The council is involved in those discussions and will support both areas any way they can. As you know, businesses are struggling to find enough employees, so hopefully addressing these two issues can help out the business community.
7. Email, phone, our meetings are open to the public, but I am around the community a lot - school events, at businesses, meetings, in the parks with grandkids, walking, or on my scooter!
8. Let’s keep moving forward in a positive way, together. There have been a lot of good things that have happened in Milaca and we can build on those things - additions to our parks, new businesses, infrastructure improvements, and community activities. There are always things to improve on, and there will be challenges the city will need to face, but there many things that make Milaca a great place to live, work, and play.
