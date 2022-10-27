Milaca City Council general election voters guide

With the general election approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters seek out the candidates they feel will best represent their values in office. The Union-Times asked the candidates running for Milaca City Council seven questions to help voters make their choice:
1. What are your previously elected, appointed, or volunteer positions?
2. What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, a city council member?
3. What do you see as a city council member’s role and responsibility?
4. What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?
5. Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
6. What are the major challenges facing the city in the next year and beyond? How do you think the city council should address these challenges?
7. How can the city council members be accessible to the community?
Answers are listed in alphabetical order by the candidates’ last names. There are two open seats on the council.
Dan HollenKamp
1. Rental agreement ordinance committee.
2. I have attended city council meetings off and on for a few years. I feel that I have the life experience and ideas that can positively contribute to betterment of our community.
3. I see the role of a city council member as providing leadership and direction in the community. They need to be the voice of the people to ensure the freedoms of all citizens in a neighborly fashion.
4. The perspective of a younger generation. I am in my early 40’s and a father of young children. I have a fair amount of life and world experience that can assist in the decision making of the council.
5. I live here as well. The decisions I would make will affect my family as much as any other. Being a good neighbor means finding solutions that everyone can understand and some level of contentment for both parties.
6. Inflation and the rising cost of energy will impact everyone this winter. The city will not be exempt. It will be in the council’s best interest to continue to maintain a strong conservative fiscal policy, and leave as much money in the hands of the people as possible. There is also concern about bringing good quality jobs to the areas to increase economic growth for the community. We need recruit and encourage businesses to develop and grow in our city.
7. There is already in place the ability to contact council members through phone calls or mailing letters. I would like to consider a monthly city newsletter via email to update people on what is happening in the city. Social media would also provide opportunities for connection. Then there is always the city council meetings. I have found these are the best ties to get to know and discuss thoughts and concerns with council members.
Norris Johnson
1. I have served on various church boards. I was on the Parks Board before being elected to Milaca’s city council, and I have been on the council for 25 of the last 30 years, including the Budget Committee, Personal Committee, and Planning Commission.
2. I have a desire to see the city prosper, to be a welcoming place for people to make their home, and to have the city managed properly, with the right priorities—such as infrastructure, safety and growth.
3. I see our responsibility as a city council member to identify the priorities of the city by listening to our community members, to make sound financial decisions, to set the goals and work to see them achieved.
4. Since I have been a long time member of the council, I have a solid grasp of the issues Milaca is facing, and a firm understanding of our past challenges.
5. Most of the decisions the council makes directly affect me and my family. Milaca has been my home for most of my life, and is also the home of some of my children and grandchildren. The decisions I have made in the past support the people who live here, our city staff and police, our parks, fire department, industry and the physical growth of the city.
6. The biggest challenge facing Milaca right now is inflation. Just for energy alone we will need to budget an additional 40% compared to recent years. Inflation will increase the projected cost of materials and labor for every city project, and also affect the raises we need to give. Thankfully we have been fiscally responsible, and have a good general fund balance to help us weather some of the budget issues. But we still may need to delay some projects, scale back, or do them in stages.
7. Anyone can call me with a comment or concern at 320-983-6837, or email at jplus@frontier.com. The council agenda is posted on the city website before every council meeting, which is the third Thursday of the month. We have an open forum at each meeting for anyone to address the council, or if you have an item that needs to be added to the agenda, please call the city and ask to speak to the city manager.
Kenneth Mueller
1. Elected 3 terms for Milaca City Council, Past President of Stones Throw Golf Club for 6 years, Chair for Milaca Airport Commission 10 years, Economic Development Committee for City of Milaca, and Vietnam Veteran, Member VFW, Lifetime Membership of Milaca Legion Post 178.
2. I would like to continue serving as a city council member for the city of Milaca and feel I can contribute to making the city an attractive place for families and businesses to locate.
3. Responsible for adopting the annual city budget and tax levies. Accountable to the public, in an open transparent way and ensure the city acts within the approved legislation.
4. 10 years of experience as a Milaca City Council Member, Co-Founder/Vice president of an Electronic Manufacturing Company with annual sales of over $35 million. Experienced in business planning that is beneficial for city planning in maintaining the infrastructure. Private Business Marketing experience that is helpful in working with prospective businesses to locate in Milaca and expand the tax base along with providing local jobs.
5. I have been elected for three terms by the citizens of Milaca. (Left to care for my wife Judy, she passed July 2021) I believe that my past work with the city council and local businesses proves that I have the best interests of the city and its residents.
6. The major challenges I see are: Providing good paying jobs, expanding the tax base by working to get business to invest in locating here, long term planning for maintain the infrastructure (Streets and city services). Milaca is located on a major transportation crossroad, which is being upgraded in the next few years and it would be prudent to take this into account in long term planning and marketing. There needs to be a range of available housing for families with all levels of income to support local shopping, restaurants, arts, schools, etc. Addressing crime is also a challenge. We can learn from other cities about programs that work to reduce crime and provide resources to provide a safe environment for our citizens.
7. The city council holds public meetings and is accessible by request. The meetings may be available online as well.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.