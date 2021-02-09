A 41-year-old Milaca man was seriously injured Monday, Feb. 8 in a snowmobile crash in Foreston.
The incident ocurred at about 10 p.m. in the area of 110th Street and 150th Avenue in Foreston.
The male was traveling on a snowmobile that went off the ditch embankment and ended up hitting the other side causing him to be thrown from the snowmobile, according to Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge.
According to a witness at the scene, the male was unconscious as a result of the crash, Lorge said.
When Mille Lacs County deputies arrived on scene the male had already been transported to a residence. He was later transported to the hospital with a possible head injury.
Scanner traffic suggested that a Life Link helicopter was dispatched to the scene. EMS on the scene requested the helicopter continue enroute. Alanding zone for the helicopter was set up in the area of 110th Street and 150th Avenue, according to scanner traffic.
Lorge said Tuesday morning that the incident remained under investigation by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office. Further information was unavailable as of the Union-Times’ Tuesday press deadline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.