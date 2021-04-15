Man drowns in Mille Lacs after boat capsizes
A Garrison man drowned in Mille Lacs Lake on Wednesday, April 14 after a boat capsized.
The drowning occurred at approximately 7:08 p.m. near Cash’s Landing in Vineland.
The deceased, identified as Paul Holmquist of Garrison, was in a boat with three others when the boat capsized, according to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office. The boat's occupants were in a small aluminum boat netting-fishing when the boat was overtaken by waves.
An officer with the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department who arrived on scene used a nearby rowboat to rescue some of the individuals from the water who were approximately 100 yards from shore. Unidentified members of the public also assisted in getting victims from the water, Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge said.
Paul Holmquist was transported to the Onamia hospital where he was pronounced dead. The three other individuals were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s search and rescue unit, Onamia Police Department, and Mille Lacs Health System emergency services also responded to the incident.
