A Cambridge man is facing his eighth domestic assault charge in five months following an Oct. 18 incident in Princeton.
Clinton J. Schroeder, 47, of Cambridge, faces five felony charges in connection with the most recent incident, including two burglary charges, two domestic assault charges and a charge of violating a no-contact order.
Mille Lacs County deputies were called to the Princeton residence on Oct. 18 and found that Schroeder had kicked in the front door to the residence. There were footprints on the door and the door’s lock was badly damaged, deputies reported.
A victim reported that Schroeder grabbed her and hit her repeatedly in the head. He then allegedly put his forearm around the victim’s throat and put his other hand over the victim’s mouth to suppress the victim’s screaming. The victim could not breathe and feared that she was going to die, according to a statement in a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court.
The victim was eventually able to flee the scene. Schroeder then left in a truck, the complaint states.
A warrant was issued for Schroeder’s arrest. He was later arrested and made his first appearance in court on Monday, Nov. 8. His next court appearance is set for Nov. 17.Schroeder currently has two pending felony assaults involving the victim and five pending felony violations of no-contact orders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.