A woman accused of setting fire to an apartment building is facing second-degree arson charges following an incident at the complex.
Princeton Police were called to 1103 W. Branch St. on Nov. 23 on a report of a disturbance between a female resident and other residents of the apartment building.
With assistance from Mille Lacs County deputies, officers entered a second-floor apartment to find it in a state of disarray. The fire alarm had been activated and smoke was present in the unit, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court. The Princeton Fire and Rescue Department was called to the scene to extinguish the fire.
Law enforcement made contact with Jilleen Moore, the 38-year-old resident of the apartment unit. Moore was present in the unit when officers arrived. She was observed to be attempting to use a glass pipe, the complaint states.
While in Moore’s apartment, it was apparent that the apartment was torn apart with multiple pieces of property either thrown about or destroyed, officers noted in their report.
Moore initially told law enforcement that someone had entered her apartment, destroyed property, and started the fire before leaving the unit.
Officers observed that an apartment bedroom had been damaged in several places, causing holes and cracks from the personal property that had been thrown against its walls or scattered across the floor.
In a bedroom, law enforcement discovered that a fire had burned the side and top of a mattress on the bed, the complaint states.
Moore struggled with officers when they attempted to take her into custody. She was eventually detained and allegedly admitted to setting the fire.
Residents at the apartment building told law enforcement that they became concerned when they could hear Moore allegedly smashing items within her apartment. One concerned resident escorting a child down a hallway noted that Moore opened the door to her apartment and threw a metal mixing bowl at them.
Moore was charged with second-degree arson of a building and disorderly conduct. She faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine if convicted of the arson charges.
Moore is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 15, 2022, for an omnibus hearing.
Managing Editor Jeff Hage can be reached at jeff.hage@apgecm.com.
