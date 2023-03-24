A woman has been charged with aiding the suspect of a March 21 homicide in northern Mille Lacs County.
Alexis Elling, 21, was charged in Mille Lacs County District Court on Friday, March 24 with aiding an offender-accomplice after the fact.
Court records state that Elling was in a relationship with Bradley Weyaus, the 21-year-old Isle man who is charged with the murder of 25-year-old Rodney Pendegayosh Jr. of Isle. Weyaus is accused of leaving the dismembered body of Pendegayosh in a storage tote along a Mille Lacs Lake shoreline north of Onamia.
Elling is accused of helping Weyaus remove from Weyaus' Isle apartment the storage tote containing Pendegayosh's body. The two allegedly removed the tote, wrapped with industrial tape and bungee cords, from the apartment. They then allegedly placed the tote inside the vehicle of Elling's roommate.
Elling and her roommate had gone to Weyaus' apartment on Sunday, March 19 in order to give Weyaus a ride to a location to purchase a vehicle, court records state. But along they way, they stopped at the Wahkon residence of Elling and her roommate where the storage tote containing Pendegayosh's body was unloaded from the vehicle and left outside the residence, records state.
Elling was interviewed by investigators on Thursday, March 23, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court. Elling admitted to being involved in the events associated with the Pendegayosh's death, the complaint states.
Elling knew the body of Pendegayosh was in the storage tote, but she did not assist in placing the body in the tote. She told investigators the tote was already loaded and sealed when she became aware of the alleged murder, the complaint states.
Elling admitted she helped remove the tote from the apartment on Main Street in Isle. She also helped place the tote in her roommate's vehicle and unload it from the vehicle at the Wahkon residence, the report states.
Elling also told investigators she removed a long gun case containing a shotgun from the Isle apartment that same day, the complaint states. She stored the gun at the Wahkon residence before allegedly selling the gun in order to buy drugs, the complaint states.
Elling was further connected to the case by a fake fingernail that was found by investigators inside the tote, the complaint states.
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
