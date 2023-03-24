A woman has been charged with aiding the suspect of a March 21 homicide in northern Mille Lacs County.

Alexis Elling, 21, was charged in Mille Lacs County District Court on Friday, March 24 with aiding an offender-accomplice after the fact. 

