Urgent care clinic to move into former Bremer Bank in Milaca

It’s been about a year and a half since M Health Fairview closed the Milaca Clinic, leaving the community without an in-town facility for medical treatment.
But that is about to change.
Physical therapist Trevor Harting and ER physician Paul Allegra will soon be opening Select Care Urgent Care.
The two have purchased the former Bremer Bank building on Central Avenue in Milaca and have begun renovations that will transform the building into the clinic.
The pair hope to have the urgent care center open in April, Harting said.
“We are real excited about the Milaca project and doing healthcare a bit differently,” said Allegra.
Mayor Pete Pedersen, who last year established a committee of community stakeholders with a goal of returning healthcare services to Milaca, said the Harting-Allegra project is a step to getting the residents of Milaca the care they deserve.
Harting said when the clinic is fully operational, it will offer more than the urgent care services it will have at its opening.
Services will include the ability for area residents to have lab work and other testing performed, including viral testing and testing for some heart ailments.
Initially, those services will include treating broke bones, providing stitches, providing care for flu symptoms, and treating sinus and virus infections. The clinic will have ultrasound capabilities, as well, Harting said.
“Our goal is to eventually provide whatever care Milaca dictates,” Harting said.
Harting, who owns a group of Select Therapy physical therapy facilities, says he plans to bring physical therapy services to Milaca, as well. He operates physical therapy centers in Baxter, Pierz, Crosslake, Pine River, as well as in Inver Grove Heights.
The goal, Harting said, is to have Select Care coordinate with independent family practice doctors in the area to bring further medical services to Milaca.
Harting hails from Pillager. and as a boy once worked on his father’s farm, receiving payment for his work in feeder pigs- and sometimes dairy cows.
He and Allegra met while in the Brainerd area.
“I’m a small town clinic guy,” Harting said.
“Milaca is very much like the community I grew up in,” he said, so he has a comfort level with Milaca.
Harting, who is also an athletic trainer for some high school athletic programs, became aware of Milaca’s situation with the lack of in-town medical facility through his visits to Milaca with high school sports teams.
Milaca has been on Harting’s radar.
“I love the Milaca market,” he said. “I have a comfort level with this size of a community.”
Harting said he has also held talks with officials from the Milaca School District to hopefully coordinate on a further presence to meet the medical needs of the school community.
Initial plans call for the urgent care to be open seven days a week. The goal is for the center to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Actually hours will be set closer to opening.
Certified nursing assistant and Milaca native Karen Hill has been hired as the Milaca clinic’s first employee and is overseeing preparing the center for its April opening. Baas Construction is the general contractor heading up the building renovation, Harting said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.