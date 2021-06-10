Come again and join us on Tuesday June 15, 10-11 a.m. at the Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall (310 3rd Avenue NW). Coffee and doughnuts $5 (inclusive). Please wear your mask until seated. Music by Leslie Ploeger. Special feature speaker: Patty Blackstad Parker, St. James, “From Wreckage to Restoration”.
The Milaca Area Historical Society is having its first general meeting since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Milaca City Hall. The public is welcome.
