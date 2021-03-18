Townships held their annual elections March 9. Most, if not all, incumbents seeking reelection kept their seats. See below for specifics.
Baldwin Township
Patrick Hudson won reelection to his supervisor seat with 50 votes, versus three write-in votes.
Jay Swanson won his reelection with 48 votes to three write-in votes.
Bogus Brook Township
Supervisor Scott Ruis won reelection with 11 votes. Treasurer Garry Gray also retained his seat with 12 votes.
Borgholm Township
Both incumbents won reelection. Terry Ash retained her treasurer seat with 14 votes. Holly Stromberg held onto her supervisor seat with 16 votes.
Greenbush Township
Incumbent Dale Shelley was reelected with 44 votes versus a single write-in vote for Jake Storie the race for supervisor.
Hayland Township
Supervisor John Day was reelected with six votes. Treasurer Jessica Humphreys, who was appointed to fill out the previous term, also won election with six votes.
Milaca Township
Treasurer Tamara James and Supervisor Robert Droogsma both won reelection to their seats, with both of them getting five votes each.
Milo Township
Treasurer Mike Puffer was elected with 21 votes. Puffer had been appointed to fill out the remainder of the previous treasurer’s term. Supervisor Joel Millam won reelection with 20 votes versus one vote for Cody Cotter.
Page Township
Supervisor Tom Burk was reelected with 10 votes, as was Treasurer Laura Murphy.
Princeton Township
Incumbent Eugene Stoekel won reelection for seat 3 with 144 votes to Joe Gerold’s 104 votes and a single vote for Don Moos.
In the seat 5 race incumbent Thomas Duden won reelection with 137 votes versus Jim Kusler’s 93 votes, Greg Anderson’s two votes and a single vote for Don Moos.
