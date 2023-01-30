A threat of gun violence against Princeton police officers resulted in the closure of Rum River Drive for over two hours on the night of Sunday, Jan. 29.

Police officers were investigating an unrelated complaint in the 300 block of Rum River Drive South when a male began yelling terroristic threats towards the officers from the rear of another residence, according to Princeton Police Chief Todd Frederick.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

