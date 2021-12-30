Jeffrey Hage
Union-Times
December is nearing an end- a sign that local governments have set their tax levies for the coming year.
Mille Lacs County, the cities of Milaca and Princeton, as well as the school districts in Milaca have all set their tax levies and have held their annual truth-in-taxation meetings.
The Mille Lacs County Board proposed at 16.1 percent levy increase at its December truth-in-taxation meeting after setting a preliminary levy increase of 24.6 percent in September.
In early December, the city of Milaca approved a 2.5 percent decrease in its tax levy after proposing a preliminary zero percent increase earlier in the year.
That brings us to the City of Princeton and the Milaca and Princeton school districts.
There’s a bright spot in Milaca, where like the City, the Milaca School Board approved a budget with a 2.20 percent decrease in its tax levy.
The school district trimmed from its general fund, and reduced the balances in its debt service accounts a total of $90,796 to achieve the decrease in its budget and levy.
The Princeton School District is banking on a budget increase of $160,393, which translates into a levy increase of 2.0 percent, according to school district officials.
To get to those figures, the school board approved a general fund levy of $4.193 million, a community education levy of $324,850, and a $3.646 million debt service levy. The total certified levy was $8.164 million.
In the City of Princeton, a levy increase of 9.64 percent was approved by the city council. That came after a proposed preliminary levy increase of 11 percent approved in early Fall.
In setting its 2022 budget, city officials noted that by not raising the levy a year ago during the pandemic challenges of 2020, a levy increase was necessary this year to fund many of the city’s operations.
In addition, cost-of-living increases for union employees and step increases in employee wages contributed in a need for budget increases.
The addition of a full-time technology employee also adversely affected the budget.
The City approved a $2.80 million general fund levy and a $17,895 Economic Development Authority (EDA) levy for a total levy of $2.82 million.
