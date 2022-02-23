Senator Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton) has announced his intention to run in the newly formed Senate District 27.
A five-member panel of judges on Tuesday released maps that go into effect for the upcoming election. He released the following statement:
“After consulting with my family and supporters, I have decided to run for re-election in the newly drawn Senate District 27. Representing my constituents across Benton, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, and Wright counties has been a tremendous honor. I look forward to continuing to be a strong conservative voice for my constituents both old and new.”
“It is critical our area is represented by someone committed to fighting for Constitutional values and conservative principles, and stand against big government bureaucracy in St. Paul. I am working hard to make sure our streets are safe, the fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing of their children is respected, and that overtaxed Minnesotans get more of their money back. Our work is not yet finished and therefore I ask for your support.”
“Additionally, thank you to my friend and colleague Mary Kiffmeyer for her long record as a conservative champion and for her support of my re-election. I have learned a lot from her experience, and I wish her the best as she retires from the Senate.”
Mathews is in his second term at the Senate, he was first elected in 2016. He currently serves as the Chair of the Civil Law Committee. Mathews lives in Princeton with his wife, Elsa, and their son Daniel. They are expecting their second child in July. The newly drawn District 27 encompasses parts of Anoka, Mille Lacs, Isanti, and Sherburne counties.
