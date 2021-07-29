Sherburne Village is the newest addition to the City of Princeton following the council’s approval July 22.
The council approved the annexation of Sherburne Village after a few residents raised concerns over the safety of the move. Sherburne Village is a manufactured home community located south of Princeton in Baldwin Township.
The first to speak was Sergeant Ryan VanDenheuvel, a long-term employee of the Princeton Police Department and resident.
He argued an officer would spend too much time away from Princeton when dealing with crime in the village. He pointed out that anyone arrested there would have to be transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, which is about 25 miles away, process them and drive back, he said. That’s because Sherburne Village is located in Sherburne County. Most of Princeton is in Mille Lacs County. VanDenheuvel asked who would be responsible for responding to emergencies in Princeton if that were the case.
Police Chief Todd Frederick said officers prioritize their responses based on the nature of each call. If something happened in Princeton officers will make arrangements to head back into the community, or the department could ask the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department or other nearby law enforcement agencies for an assist, according to Frederick.
Councilor Jenny Gerold asked how many officers the city has on duty. Frederick said there is usually one to two officers on duty during the day. Though sometimes a single officer is on duty in the afternoon and overnight. If the officer is out of town during an emergency they would call for an agency assist from the county or other nearby departments, according to Frederick.
Councilor Jules Zimmer asked if the additional requests could put an undue burden on the department’s relationship with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff. Frederick said he could see that being a problem if additional calls leave other areas uncovered.
The Council asked Frederick who responds to the village now and how it would be dealt with if Princeton annexed the location. Before the annexation the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office served the location. Once annexed, they would be available only for agency assist type calls, which involves the initial response but would not be responsible for investigating crimes, according to Frederick.
One owner of the village, Brenton Titcomb, told the council that response rates to the village are already delayed because the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office have to respond.
Councilor Victoria Hallin emphasizes the concern about residents in the park requiring delays when they call the police. She thinks it’s more beneficial for Princeton officers to respond quicker to the village.
When asked by councilors Frederick affirmed that the department already was responsible for transporting anyone arrested in Mille Lacs County to the jail in Milaca.
Frederick also shared the number of calls the county responded to in the village. In 2018 they responded to 43 calls for service, which increased in 2019 to 53 and then 73 last year. To date there have been 65 calls this year, according to Frederick.
However Frederick pointed out that the number of calls doesn’t tell the whole story, because different types of calls require different amounts of work from law enforcement.
“In order to understand what we’re taking on, it probably can’t be measured until we get a chance to look at those calls ourselves,” Frederick said.
Cartrell Cooper, who spoke at previous meetings, wanted to know what the developers are trying to do, aside from changing the zoning. He again raises concerns about the speed and frequency of vehicles on 317th Avenue, which is also County Road 2.
Mayor Thom Walker shared doubts that annexing the property would increase traffic on that road. He also argued that the kind of low-income housing that exists in the park is what Princeton needs.
Councilor Jeff Reynolds concurred with the mayor, saying he thought the extra traffic was probably related to construction on Highway 169.
Frederick pointed out that the department is going to have to discuss enforcement on County Road 2 with the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, because Princeton police did not consider that road in their jurisdiction.
